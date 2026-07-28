July 28, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, July 28. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Yes, Zack Wheeler and Max Fried left us hanging with surprising early exits, but Kumar Rocker, Payton Tolle, and Walbert Urena came through to help us push to 3-3 on the night. I'm back today with eight K prop picks on a juicy Tuesday slate. My good friend, Keith Eyster, normally pens this piece on Tuesdays but had to make the call to the bullpen and I'm ready!

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:30 AM EST

Logan Henderson OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+125 BetMGM)

Sure, Chris Sale, Chase Burns, and Taj Bradley are all on this slate today, too, but Logan Henderson's 31.8% K% this season is better than all of them. Henderson has been sharp since returning from injury and dominated in his last start against the Mets, piling up nine strikeouts with a whopping 38% Whiff%, 38% CSW%, and 21.3% SwStr%.

Henderson's fastball is about as "live" as you'll see, as it has elite rising action that makes it seem faster than 93 mph. His changeup is equally devastating, and Henderson is living proof that a good fastball and changeup is literally enough to get good results, as he rarely throws many traditional breaking balls other than his cutter, which is just a pitch he uses to throw strikes.

He was allowed to go 80 pitches in that start, which is a good sign that Milwaukee is slowly loosening the pitch count. Perhaps we get 85 today?

He's shown top-notch control again this season, walking only 4.7% of hitters. I love pitchers who pound the zone with strikes, and we saw how badly things can unravel for pitchers who don't last night with the disaster that was Tatsuya Imai's start against the Angels.

The Giants are a neutral matchup for strikeouts, but also not a lineup to fear as they have just a .145 ISO and .314 wOBA against RHP over the last two weeks.

Troy Melton OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-102 FanDuel)

Melton came up one strikeout shy for us last week, but I am getting right back on board with him today in a very favorable matchup with the Baltimore Orioles, who have a 24% K% against RHP and just a 90 wRC+ over the last two weeks.

Troy Melton, Filthy 90mph Splitter...and Sword. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/25xvCeb0I8 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2026

Melton has had four walks in each of his last two starts, which has run up his pitch count and prevented him from getting through six innings. He'll need to throw more strikes today, but this projected lineup has simply too many potential strikeouts for us not to attack them with a good young pitcher like Melton!

There's only one hitter with an OPS over .800 here, too (Alonso), so I am not too worried about the Orioles hitting Melton hard and causing an early exit.

Value Plays and Targets