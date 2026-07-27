July 27, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Monday, July 27. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Monday's MLB slate brings another strong crop of pitching props, with my primary focus being on strikeout props. It's an all OVER day, with six pitchers who I feel have a pretty good chance at going over their strikeout prop total.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Monday, July 27, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 8:00 AM

Zack Wheeler OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-140 BetMGM)

In case you have been living in a cave, Wheeler has been in All-Star form and clearly took it personally when he was only asked to join the All-Star team as an injury replacement instead of making the team initially. He's now up to a 30% K% and 13.5% SwStr% on the year after a terrific four-game run that started back on June 30 against the Pirates.

The big right-hander has been sailing over his K prop total in his last four starts, making this 6.5 number look super appealing. When you also consider that he's dominated this Miami team twice already this year to the tune of eight strikeouts (in May) and nine strikeouts (in June), then he makes for a really good ladder play, too.

Miami's recent form only adds to the juiciness of this matchup as they enter this game with the fifth-worst K% vs. RHP over the last two weeks at 25.8%. I'll likely have some fractional units on Wheeler up to 9+ strikeouts in case we get another top-notch performance from him.

Max Fried OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+100 FanDuel)

It was a highly successful return from the IL for Max Fried last week as he allowed just one hit and one walk over five scoreless frames, while striking out seven Pirates. He was incredibly efficient, needing only 57 pitches to get it done, too.

He had good velocity on his heater and was hitting his spots with his offspeed stuff. His overall numbers don't jump off the page for the season (22.3% K%, 10.4% SwStr%), but Fried is a very good pitcher who has six pitches at his disposal and the ability to rack up strikeouts in the right matchup.

This spot against the White Sox certainly qualifies as "the right matchup." Chicago's offense is an emerging behemoth against RHP, but nearly all of their best bats are from the left side of the plate, with Miguel Vargas being the biggest right-handed threat.

You can see from the lineup graphic that Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery both have massive strikeout rates against LHP, as does Andrew Benintendi and rookie switch-hitter Braden Montgomery. The White Sox hitters don't walk much against lefties either, with Murakami, Vargas, and catcher Drew Romo as the only players with walk rates above 10%.

Fried's impeccable control and ability to keep the ball on the ground both fare well for him today. If he's as aggressive today in two-strike counts as he was in his return against the Pirates, then I think he'll easily clear this bar for six or more strikeouts despite probably having a soft pitch count around 70-80 pitches.

Value Plays and "Under" Targets