July 25, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Saturday, July 25. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

We have another full slate of games today, as is usually the case for Saturday slates. On the mound today are several studs, including Paul Skenes at home against the Chicago Cubs and Robbie Ray, who is also at home against the Los Angeles Angels.

I'll provide my two favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all five of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Saturday, July 25, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:20 AM

Paul Skenes OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-130, NOVIG)

We are getting a good number on Paul Skenes, who has been solid over his previous three starts, having allowed two or fewer earned runs in each of them. He has also struck out seven or more batters in a whopping eight of his previous 10 starts. His overall metrics look great as well.

On the season, Skenes is posting a 33.9% chase rate, which ranks in the 82nd percentile. He is also posting a 29.7% K rate, ranking him in the 92nd percentile. The matchup against the Cubs today is also a good one for strikeout potential.

Over the previous two weeks, the Cubs have been posting a 25.5% K rate versus right-handed pitching, which ranks seventh-worst in baseball. Just last night, Jared Jones struck out five across his first four innings pitched before slowing down. Skenes should be able to keep the momentum rolling and get to seven punchouts in this one.

Robbie Ray OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-135, Hard Rock)

Robbie Ray has also been in solid form recently, having allowed one or fewer earned runs in five of his previous six starts. He has also managed to strike out six or more in three of those six starts. Today, he will be up against the Los Angeles Angels, which is one of the better matchups for strikeouts on the board.

Over the previous two weeks, the Angels have been posting a K rate of 31.7% versus left-handed pitching, which ranks dead last in baseball. Additionally, they have been posting a walk rate of just 6.7%, which should help Ray keep runners off the bases.

The Angels' wRC+ mark is also sitting below 100 at 89, which is below league average. This is a spot where Ray should be able to take advantage of a free-swinging, non-threatening Angels' offense and come away with six strikeouts.