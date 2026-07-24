July 24, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, July 24. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Friday MLB slates are simply the best, hands down. Typically, we have the first game of a weekend series and all 30 teams in action. I'm usually jonesing for some good strikeout matchups after Thursdays, which are almost always some of the weakest slates of the week, and yesterday was no exception as we had only five games. A few pitchers you won't find in this piece are Dustin May, Trey Yesavage, and Logan Webb, as they didn't quite make the cut. But I still landed on five strikeout props that I LOVE for this slate, read on!

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, July 24, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:00 AM

Shane Drohan OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-120 Novig)

My worlds collide a bit today as I was touting the merits of adding Drohan in season-long fantasy baseball yesterday in an article. I try not to let any personal bias towards or against a pitcher influence my decisions on K props, but it's pretty hard to avoid at some point. It stands to reason that if I am high on Drohan's ability in general, I would also probably like his strikeout potential tonight at home against the Colorado Rockies.

Drohan's 24% K% this season is backed by a strong 12.2% SwStr%. He's missing bats with his four-seamer, slider, and curveball, while also mixing in a cutter and a sinker to keep hitters from sitting on his fastball.

Colorado is a team that gets a lot less dangerous on the road, and they're also on the wrong side of their splits against LHP.

The Rockies usually feature five lefties in their lineup, but will likely swap in a few righties (Tyler Freeman, Braxton Fulford, and Willi Castro). That actually helps raise the strikeout ceiling for Drohan here as Fulford carries a 50% K% vs. LHP and Castro is at 31.9% this season. Hunter Goodman is having a fantastic season for power, but is whiffing at a massive 42.7% rate against lefties, too.

Drohan is coming off a career-high nine strikeouts against the Marlins in his last outing (13.3% SwStr%, 30% CSW%), and should take the mound with a ton of confidence today. He's my favorite pitcher on the board as I think the market is still slow to adjust to his emerging talent.

Jesus Luzardo OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+108 FanDuel)

We have an awesome pitching matchup in the Yankees-Phillies game today as a red-hot Jesus Luzardo takes on AL Cy Young frontrunner Cam Schlittler. While I expect Schlittler to pitch well in this one, I'm much more inclined to target the Yankees lineup with Luzardo for strikeouts instead.

Juan Soto could only smile and shake his head after this Jesus Luzardo strikeout pic.twitter.com/jo6dzLQgxW — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2025

Luzardo is showing he belongs in the conversation for the top tier of strikeout pitchers in baseball. He's racked up at least eight strikeouts in five of his last seven starts, including a 13-K effort against Washington and an 11-K outing against Cincinnati.

Luzardo is one of only a few elite strikeout pitchers who is also getting a ton of groundballs (50.3%). He's also been much better at avoiding the blow-up inning that has plagued him in the past. He's missing bats, but also inducing weak contact, as his 2.90 xERA suggests that he's been even better than his 3.43 ERA this year.

The Yankees are a prime target for Luzardo today with a slate-worst 31.3% K% vs. LHP over the last month. Only two hitters in today's projected lineup (Cody Bellinger and Trent Grisham) have strikeout rates lower than 24% against lefties this season.

Luzardo should feast, and those of you who like going up the strikeout ladder with alternate props should sprinkle some partial units on 9+ and 10+ strikeouts here. Luzardo is in top form and has the best matchup on the board!