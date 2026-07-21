July 21, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Tuesday, July 21. Keith Eyster's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Tuesday brings another full 15-game MLB schedule that offers plenty of intriguing matchups. There is also some weather to consider, especially on the East Coast, so be sure to be mindful of that before placing wagers.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 9:00 AM

Kyle Bradish OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+127 Novig) at Boston Red Sox

Bradish has dealt with some inconsistency this season, but he has been mostly solid overall. The Orioles thought enough of his quality work to ink him to a five-year extension over the weekend.

Tonight, he will attempt to put an end to the scorching-hot Red Sox 14-game winning streak. Despite their incredible run, Boston still rates out as a below-average offense against right-handed pitching, as they own just an 87 wRC+ with a 22.5% strikeout rate.

Bradish has been working incredibly deep into games recently, with a slight hiccup against the Nationals' potent offense being the only exception over his last five starts.

The righty has flashed huge strikeout potential at times this season, even if it hasn't shown up consistently. The long leash gives him a strong chance to clear his strikeout prop tonight.

Chase Burns OVER 6.5 strikeouts (-110 Bet365) at Seattle Mariners

Like Bradish, Burns is also the recipient of a long-term contract extension. His first full season in the big leagues could hardly be going better, as he received an All-Star nomination for his sterling work this season.

Unfortunately, he wasn't able to pitch in the game due to tweaking his groin in his July 8th start against Philadelphia. We can overlook the results in that start as the incident took place in the second inning while he was covering home plate after a wild pitch. It clearly affected him the rest of the way as he issued six walks in the game.

In the start before that, Burns failed to record at least seven strikeouts for the first time since a May 9th start against Houston. He owns a very healthy 28.6% strikeout rate on the season as he looks to get back on track tonight in Seattle.

The Mariners have struck out at the ninth-highest rate against righties, and their home park is much more pitcher-friendly than Burns is accustomed to in Cincinnati.

Value Plays and "Under" Targets