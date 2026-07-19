July 19, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Sunday, July 19. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

The second half is off to a hot start with strikeout props! My picks in this article on Friday went 6-2, and yesterday I managed to go 6-3 on K props for another tidy profit as Jared Jones, Jesus Luzardo, Tarik Skubal, Shane Drohan, and Griffin Canning all came through (and I narrowly survived a Logan Webb under 5.5K stance). Today's crop of pitching is elite, as we have a bunch of aces on the bump, and so it's no surprise that I'm loading up with eight more K props on this card.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Sunday, July 19, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:30 AM

Sean Burke OVER 5.5 strikeouts (+108 Novig)

How can we not go back to the well on the biggest strikeout prop moneymaker of the season? Are we supposed to fear the Toronto Blue Jays because they have George Springer back in the lineup? Right now, Sean Burke fears no one and has been throwing absolute smoke past hitters with ease.

Sean Burke, 99mph ⛽️ 7th K pic.twitter.com/LwzJxsAi5D — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2026

Burke has six or more strikeouts in nine straight starts and has seen his K% rise to 26.4% on the season. He's enjoying a massive breakout this year, and everything under the hood checks out as far as his underlying stats. We can still get him at plus money over on Novig for six strikeouts today, but you better hurry, as this is the first game on the docket and those odds probably won't last too much longer. I have been rolling him out for two months now, and I am not about to stop today!

Joey Cantillo OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-138 FanDuel)

Another pitcher who has been trending up in a big way in terms of strikeouts is Cleveland southpaw Joey Cantillo. He's whiffed six or more hitters in four of his last five starts, picking up 9 strikeouts in three of those contests.

Joey Cantillo in his last 6 starts: 34 IP | 1.59 ERA | 1.18 WHIP | 13 BB | 42 K He's lowered his ERA on the season from 4.57 to 3.56 in that span! pic.twitter.com/DcpbDcDviO — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 12, 2026

Cantillo's changeup is one of the better offspeed pitches in the game, and he excels against righties with it. The Pirates have been more dangerous against LHP since Esmerlyn Valdez broke out, but they are still a very strikeout-prone lineup with five hitters who own K-rates of 23% or higher against lefties this season. I like Paul Skenes a lot in this game, too, but Cantillo is my favorite prop, a full strikeout lower, and is arguably in better form as well.

Casey Mize OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-120 Novig)

We love attacking the Angels with right-handed pitchers; it's been a winning trend all season. Now Mize has reverse splits with his strikeout numbers, but they are fairly mild (26% vs. LHP, 23% vs. RHH). Mize is enjoying a breakout campaign of his own this year, as he's sporting a 25.3% K% and a strong 12.6% SwStr% across 77 innings.

He had six strikeouts against the Angels back in May in only four innings, leaving the game early with a groin strain. If we get five or six innings from Mize today, I think he cruises to six or more strikeouts in this matchup. His splitter is nasty, and this L.A. lineup has so many strikeout opportunities for him to cash in on today.