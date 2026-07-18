July 18, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Saturday, July 18. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Hello RotoBallers! I hope you all enjoyed the All-Star break and are ready to get rolling with another edition of Saturday strikeout props. Today, we have a full slate of games, as is usually the case on Saturdays. We have a ton of studs on the mound, including Tarik Skubal and Logan Webb, among others.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite spots for your consideration. If you want to see all of today's strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Saturday, July 18, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:00 AM

Logan Webb UNDER 5.5 strikeouts (-110 DraftKings)

I think we are getting a solid number on Webb, especially in this matchup against the Mariners. Webb has struggled quite a bit recently and has failed to reach six strikeouts in three of his previous four starts.

He has also posted a lackluster whiff and strikeout rate. Overall, his whiff rate of just 10.9% sits him in the 11th percentile, which is awful. Additionally, his K rate of just 19.4% has him ranked in the 29th percentile. While Seattle is known for striking out quite a bit, they are improving.

Over the previous two weeks, they have posted a 22.4% K rate against right-handers, which ranks in the bottom half of the league; however, this number is trending upward. They have also been posting a 9.2% BB rate over this span, which ranks in the top half of the league.

Tarik Skubal OVER 8.5 strikeouts (+102 NOVIG)

This is a big number on Skubal, and in all fairness, I whiffed on him last Sunday against the Phillies, but I think he should find some success against this Angels lineup. Skubal has also racked up nine or more strikeouts in three of his previous four starts.

This should not be all that surprising, given that he has posted a whiff rate, chase rate, and K rate that all rank above the 88th percentile. The chase rate really stands out here as well, as he has posted a 36.3% rate, ranking him in the 94th percentile.

The Angels, on the other hand, have struggled versus southpaws over the previous two weeks. Across that span, their K rate sits at a whopping 30%, which is the fifth-worst in the league over that span. Additionally, their BB rate is sitting at an abysmal 2.0%, which is one of the worst I have ever seen across two weeks.

These numbers for the Angels come across 100 PA, so we are getting a decent sample here. Look for Skubal to rack up some strikeouts today out in Los Angeles.