July 17, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, July 17. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

The Mets and Phillies welcomed us back last night with the only game, but the rest of the league will be in action tonight as the second half of the MLB season kicks off. Well, maybe. The Canadian wildfires have created a lingering haze of smoke that is hanging over much of the Northeastern and Midwestern U.S., so I think we will likely see the Pirates and Guardians game in Cleveland postponed. I live in Pennsylvania, and I can testify to the severity of the air quality - you can see and smell the smoke in the air, making it very difficult to breathe and see. I really doubt we see that game play, which is a shame as both Jared Jones and Gavin Williams could have been potential strikeout prop targets.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, July 17, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:00 AM

Troy Melton OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-111 Novig)

Melton is my favorite play of the night, and I think we see this young hurler continue to ascend in the second half. He couldn't ask for much of a better matchup coming out of the break, as Melton will face the RHH-heavy Angels lineup that has posted a 24.9% K% vs. RHP over the last month.

Troy Melton, K'ing the Side in the 5th. 9Ks thru 5 pic.twitter.com/QlWsmBvzZ7 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 9, 2026

Melton's been tougher on lefties than righties so far, and has been on a roll with strikeouts now with five or more strikeouts in six straight starts. He needs six tonight, but he's done that in three straight starts and has seen his K% and SwStr% go up over the last month, while also seeing his walk rate go down.

Cade Cavalli OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-140 Novig)

Cade Cavalli deserves to be priced at 5.5 strikeouts every time out by this point of the season. We can still get him at 4.5 today against the Athletics, with some juice, albeit, but that's simply an absurd prop line when you consider that Cavalli spots a 25.6% K% this season and has five or more strikeouts in seven of his last ten outings.

Cade Cavalli, K'ing the Side in the 2nd with Flames 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Q49Fxxv8s — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 30, 2026

The total on this game is 10 runs with the wind blowing out at Sutter Health Park, which is the only reason that this prop is so low. But I'm still all over this bet, as the Athletics own the second-worst K% against RHP over the last month at 27.3%.

Griffin Jax OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-130 Novig)

Jax finally saw his run of big strikeout games come to an end last time out against Seattle, running up his pitch count with some walks and getting the hook after five innings and 69 pitches.

Griffin Jax, 2Ks in the 4th. 7Ks thru 4. pic.twitter.com/ReUx8qbXRA — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 6, 2026

I think he will have a longer leash tonight with nearly a full week of rest. His 13.4% SwStr% is still too enticing for me not to take a shot here on him against a Boston team that ranks 10th in K% vs. RHP over the last month at 23%.