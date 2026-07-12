July 12, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Sunday, July 12. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

It's the last slate of MLB games before the All-Star break, and it just happens to be loaded with some very talented strikeout pitchers who are making their final start of the first half. So I bring you a bonus Sunday edition of strikeout props because...why not? Let's roll into the break on a hot streak, shall we?

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all seven of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Sunday, July 12, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:00 AM

Here are some quick data points for my top three pitchers on today's slate.

Pitcher 2026 K% 2026 SwStr% Hit Rate L5 starts K/Start L5 Opponent L14 K% vs. R/L wRC+ L14 vs. R/L Zack Wheeler 29.40% 12.70% 60% 9 Tigers 23% (21st) 98 Tarik Skubal 30.40% 15.00% 80% 7.8 Phillies 33.7% (29th) 90 Ian Seymour 28.70% 13.50% 75% 7.8 Mariners 33.3% (28th) 109

Zack Wheeler OVER 7.5 strikeouts (+102 FanDuel)

Let's start in Detroit, where we have one of the best pitching matchups of...Dare I say...the season! We may have been robbed of Paul Skenes vs. Jacob Misiorowski today in Pittsburgh with the Miz resting his arm, but we still have Zack Wheeler against Tarik Skubal, baby!

Not only is Wheeler in top form with 24 strikeouts over his last two starts, but he also comes into today's game with a giant chip on his shoulder as he felt he should have been an All-Star. When MLB finally asked him to be a replacement, he turned them down! I'd rather rely on data than narratives, but I firmly believe think Wheeler will be out to prove that he's still among the elite pitchers in the National League when he takes the mound against the Tigers today.

Zack Wheeler was approached by MLB to be an All-Star replacement but declined because he felt disrespected, per @charlottevarnes pic.twitter.com/cBLmmYHC2I — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 11, 2026

It certainly doesn't hurt that the Tigers have a lot of strikeout-prone hitters in their lineup, too. We saw Aaron Nola strike out eight Tigers in just five innings in the series opener on Friday, and Wheeler has the stuff to get it done today.

Tarik Skubal OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-110 Fanatics)

Will the Tigers still move their ace and two-time Cy Young winner before the deadline? They're actually playing some of their best baseball right now, and find themselves only 2.5 games out of the Wild Card in a weak American League, so how they perform coming out of the break could ultimately shape their view of this team's chances this year. Or maybe they'll still trade him for a King's ransom anyway. Either way, Skubal has looked like his old self lately, whiffing eight or more hitters in four straight starts.

Reigning AL Cy Young vs. reigning AL Rookie of the Year Tarik Skubal overpowered Nick Kurtz in their first matchup 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UFV9qB5K1c — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2026

The Phillies have a massive K% vs. LHP lately at 33.7% over the last two weeks. Philadelphia's big three of Bryce Harper (29.7%), Kyle Schwarber (34.4%), and Brandon Marsh (39.1%) are striking out against lefties at alarmingly high rates this season, and the inclusion of Derek Hill (37.7%) makes a fourth hitter that Skubal could potentially whiff twice as well.

Ian Seymour OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-128 FanDuel)

Seymour fever is sweeping the fantasy baseball landscape, and it's been a lot of fun to be "in" on the lefty's breakout over the last month. The Rays finally got smart and realized that they should not be wasting Seymour's talent in the bullpen, and have moved him into the starting rotation, where he's been simply fantastic lately.

Sure, the Yankees have been down bad, but 12 strikeouts is still impressive regardless. Seymour's healthy 13.5% SwStr% is among the best rates of any non-Skubal starter today, and his elite changeup has right-handed hitters waving at it like it's a wiffle ball.

Ian Seymour is up to a DOZEN strikeouts 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/GEYSgUsPwl — MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2026

The Mariners have been striking out a lot against RHP and LHP both, but their 33% K% vs. LHP is right behind Philly as one of the worst in the majors lately.

We saw a pitcher with a very similar arsenal, Joey Cantillo, go for nine strikeouts against this Mariners team just a few weeks ago. I love Seymour here, and I have no concerns about his workload as he's fully stretched out and has the break coming tomorrow. Smash the button on Seymour's over today!