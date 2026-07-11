July 11, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Saturday, July 11. Kipp's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back, baseball fans and sports bettors! We are entering the final Saturday before the break, which means we have a full slate of games, including a doubleheader between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates. There are some solid studs on the mound as well, including Cam Schlittler and Joe Ryan.

In this article, I will provide my favorite spots for your consideration. If you want to see all five of today's strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 6:30 AM

Cam Schlittler OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-140 Hard Rock)

I waffled a bit here on Schlittler, as the Nationals are posting just a 16.9% K rate versus right-handers over the previous two weeks, but this team has had some struggles against them over the course of the season. Just last Saturday, on the Fourth of July, Braxton Ashcraft mowed down seven Nationals.

This is a solid number on Schlittler, no matter the matchup. He has struck out six or more batters in four of his previous five starts. The fact that he is on the road is also not too concerning, given the fact that he has posted a 10.5 K/9 away from Yankee Stadium this season.

Overall, he ranks in the 91st percentile with a 35.2% chase rate. He also ranks in the 91st percentile with his 29.6% K rate and should be able to find continued success in the strikeout department against these Nationals.

Make it THIRTEEN Ks! A new career high for Cam Schlittler! pic.twitter.com/04W6L36UX9 — MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2026

Joe Ryan OVER 7.5 strikeouts (-123 DraftKings)

This is a high number for Joe Ryan, but he is more than capable of achieving it, especially against these Angels. Over his previous five starts, he has struck out eight or more batters three times. And why wouldn't he? He is currently posting a 28.8% K rate, which ranks him in the 88th percentile of the league.

Ryan is also posting a 32.3% chase rate and 26.5% whiff rate, both of which rank him comfortably above league average. Meanwhile, the Angels have been a target against right-handed pitching all season long. Over the previous two weeks, the Angels have been posting a 24.1% K rate versus right-handers, which ranks eighth-worst in the league.

The Angels have also been posting a lackluster 61 wRC+ mark over that same span, which ranks third-worst in the league. I also like the fact that Ryan is at home for this matchup, where he has posted an 11.3 K/9 compared to a 9.7 K/9 on the road.