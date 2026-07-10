July 10, 2026

Today's best MLB strikeout prop bets and pitcher K props for Friday, July 10. Thunder Dan's expert MLB player prop picks, betting odds, and advanced stat analysis to help you win.

Welcome back, baseball fans and sports bettors! Tonight's slate kicks off the final weekend series for teams ahead of the All-Star break, and after a lackluster K-prop slate yesterday, this one is chock-full of great plays.

I'll provide my three favorite spots for your consideration. If you want the remaining strikeout bets, you'll need to grab a premium pass to see all eight of my favorite K prop wagers. Our top MLB writers are posting their favorite props on Discord daily, so gain additional access to those picks with a premium RotoBaller membership.

In this article, I'll provide my favorite prop bets for MLB games on Friday, July 10, 2026. Odds will change during the day, so lock in those bets as early as possible and always shop for the best number across multiple sportsbooks or prediction markets! If you love betting on baseball, check out our premium betting tools here at RotoBaller and sign up to access all our daily premium content!

High-Confidence Strikeout Picks

All odds were current as of 7:30 AM

Sean Burke OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-135 BetMGM)

Burke is enjoying a full-on breakout over the last six weeks. He's averaging seven strikeouts per start over his last 10 outings, and has gone for six or more in eight straight! I was floored to see 5.5 still available on him for this matchup, since the Athletics enter today's contest with the second-worst K% vs. RHP over the last two weeks (28.3%) behind only the Yankees.

Sean Burke's 9th, 10th and 11th Ks...thru 6 pic.twitter.com/2vXaybIxmL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 5, 2026

Burke has seen an uptick in velocity on his heater, and pairs it with a big curveball that has helped him raise his K% to a very solid 25.8% on the season. Burke has been helping us print money on his K prop during this run, and I am smashing this prop and running Burke up the K ladder to eight or even nine strikeouts on sites that offer alternate K props as well.

Sonny Gray OVER 5.5 strikeouts (-115 Novig)

I debated going with Sonny here or a few other pitchers whom I really like at 5.5 today (grab a premium pass to see them all!). But, ultimately, I'm comfortable with Gray as my second-favorite pick based on his really strong recent form as he's struck out 11, 9, and 7 batters over his last three starts.

Sonny Gray, Nasty 86mph Sweeper. 😨 5th K thru 5....and 🤫 pic.twitter.com/stjSX98bfV — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 29, 2026

Gray isn't a SwStr% guy, but is a crafty veteran with elite control who can paint the corners and pick up more called strikes than most pitchers. The Mets offense is trending up lately, but still has a lot of young hitters who could be overmatched by Gray's pitch sequencing and great offspeed stuff. Gray is potentially auditioning for contenders tonight, too, as he's being rumored as one of the top trade targets who could be available ahead of the deadline.

Brandon Sproat OVER 4.5 strikeouts (-150 Novig)

I hate having to take a pitcher against my favorite team, but the Pirates' 25.2% K% vs. RHP over the last two weeks ranks as the sixth-worst mark in MLB. Sproat had a "glow-up" in the K department with six Ks against the Guardians and then 17 strikeouts against the Reds in two back-to-back starts against them.

He ran up a big pitch count last time out against Arizona, finishing with only four strikeouts against the Snakes, but they are a very tough lineup to target with strikeout pitchers. I like Sproat for five strikeouts against this K-prone Pittsburgh lineup, and I think he's a good bet for six if you'd rather take him over 5.5 at plus money.