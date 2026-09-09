September 9, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 9/9/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

On the opening night of football, we have an awesome 10-game MLB slate that is going to be forgotten about. While everyone else is grinding NFL bets and DFS lineups, it's now our chance to be sharks in the MLB streets. My model is at its strongest right now, so let's finish the season strong.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/9/2026, with the slate starting at 6:35 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Jake Bennett gets the premier matchup of the day, squaring off against the Angels tonight at Fenway Park. We have good pitching weather tonight in Boston, as it will be in the upper 60s with a slight breeze blowing in at first pitch. The Angels have a 3.5 implied run total tonight, which is the lowest on tonight's slate.

Bennett is projected for a 21.1% K% and 4.90 strikeouts tonight. He has a 3.13 xFIP, 27.8% K%, and a 0.84 WHIP over his last few starts. The Angels have really struggled with southpaws this season, especially as of late. They have a 21.0% K%, a .571 OPS, and a 60 wRC+. Bennett is the best point-per-dollar play on the slate.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

New York Yankees (Model-Projected IRT of 5.4 runs) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Whenever a juggernaut offense squares off against this Rockies pitching staff, they are going to be in consideration. The Yankees will face Tomoyuki Sugano at Yankee Stadium, where there will be a 10+ mph wind blowing out to left field. My model has the Yankees with a 5.4 implied run total today and the highest stack grade of any team.

Sugano has struggled this season and now has to face one of baseball's best offenses on the road, with their MVP back in the lineup. He has a 4.75 xFIP, 1.35 WHIP, 1.85 HR/9, 40.9% FB%, and a 42.7% Hard Hit% this season. With Judge back, the Yankees have a different offense, and I want to buy stock before their breakout.

Favorite Targets: Ben Rice, Aaron Judge, Luis Garcia Jr., Spencer Jones, Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Max Muncy, 3B - LAD ($4.3K DK/$3.3K FD)

Max Muncy is always a bat I want to target in his home ballpark. Tonight he squares off with Rhett Lowder, who has struggled with LHH. He has allowed a .354 wOBA, .205 ISO, and a .840 OPS against LHH over the last two weeks. Muncy has a .409 wOBA, .231 ISO, and a .947 OPS over his last 27 ABs against RHP. He leaves the yard tonight.