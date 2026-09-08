September 8, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 9/8/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

I hope everyone enjoyed their Labor Day weekend. What better way to ease the pain of getting back to work and waiting for football to start tomorrow than playing some MLB DFS? We have an awesome slate tonight to help us get some extra money for NFL tomorrow.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/8/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Cam Schlittler gets the matchup of the day tonight against the Rockies outside of the Mile High City. Schlittler is the clear SP1 tonight because of the matchup and form. He will be in most of my lineups tonight in GPPs and cash. He is projected for a 27.5% K% and 6.43 strikeouts in this matchup. The Rockies have a 3.4 implied run total tonight in this matchup.

Schlittler has been incredible this season and most likely will win the AL Cy Young Award. He is in tremendous form with a 2.77 xFIP, 32.0% K%, 0.88 WHIP, and a 0.56 HR/9 over the last 30 days. The Rockies have a 21.4% K%, .740 OPS, and a 93 wRC+ against RHP during that span. The Rockies have a 23.5% K%, .698 OPS, and a 93 wRC+ on the road this year. I love this spot for Schlittler.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Los Angeles Dodgers (Model-Projected IRT of 5.7 runs) vs. Nick Lodolo

The Dodgers will square off against southpaw Nick Lodolo and the Reds tonight at home in Dodger Stadium. It will be warm tonight, with temperatures in the 90s at first pitch, something we tend not to normally see in this area. The Dodgers have the highest implied run total in my model tonight and the highest stack grade of all the teams in my model.

Nick Lodolo has struggled this season, pitching to a 4.81 xFIP, 1.52 WHIP, and a 1.69 HR/9. He has a 1.50 WHIP, 2.70 HR/9, 51.7% FB%, and a 37.9% Hard Hit% over his last two starts. The Dodgers have a .743 OPS and a 105 wRC+ this season against the split. Lodolo has struggled with both sides of the plate, making a full stack my preferred option tonight.

Favorite Targets: Teoscar Hernandez, Max Muncy, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, Tommy Edman, Miguel Rojas, Alex Call

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

George Springer, OF - TOR ($4.9K DK/$3.2K FD)

The Blue Jays will continue their road trip in Sacramento tonight against the Athletics, and Springer is red hot. He has a .512 wOBA, .280 ISO, and a 1.201 OPS against RHP over his last 27 ABs. Jack Perkins has allowed a .376 wOBA, .167 ISO, and a .811 OPS against RHH during that span. Springer is built for this ballpark and will leave the yard tonight.