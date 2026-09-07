September 7, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 9/7/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Happy Labor Day, everyone. I hope you are enjoying your holiday weekend. Let's jump-start everyone's day off with some day baseball. We have an awesome six-game slate this afternoon to welcome the holiday. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/7/2026, with the slate starting at 1:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Eury Perez has been so up and down this season. He has tremendous stuff and has the chance to twirl a gem every time he toes the rubber. Today I have him projected for a 23.7% K% and 5.26 strikeouts. The Mets have a healthy 4.6 implied run total tonight, but I am buying into the stuff of Perez today on a tough-slated pitching slate.

Perez has pitched to a 4.15 xFIP, 26.1% K%, 1.18 WHIP, and a 1.13 HR/9. The Mets have a 22.4% K%, .696 OPS, and a 94 wRC+ against RHP this season. Perez has struggled in his last two outings, but if we buy into the bigger sample size, he looks like a great play. I am willing to take the shot on Perez in a good matchup.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox (Model-Projected IRT of 4.8 runs) vs. Grayson Rodriguez

The Red Sox look great today in both of my models. Their stack grade is led by Mickey Gaspar and Roman Anthony, but that duo is two of the best plays on the slate. Grayson Rodriguez and the Angels bullpen will be the opposition tonight, as the Red Sox's 4.6 implied run total is one of the best on the slate.

The Red Sox have turned it on lately. They have a .789 OPS and a 118 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. Grayson Rodriguez has pitched to a 4.47 xFIP, 1.52 WHIP, 1.39 HR/9, and a 38.8% Hard Hit% this season. He has gotten crushed by LHH, and the Red Sox are full of righties to take advantage of G Rod today.

Favorite Targets: Roman Anthony, Mickey Gaspar, Wilyer Abreu, Adley Rutschman, Nick Sogard

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Roman Anthony, OF - BOS ($5.0K DK/$3.1K FD)

I mentioned above that Roman Anthony is one of the best plays on the slate, and here is why. He is red hot since his return from the IL. He has a .555 wOBA, .455 ISO, and a 1.344 OPS over his last 25 ABs since being activated. G Rod has allowed a .437 wOBA, .190 ISO, and a 1.032 OPS to LHH during that span. Look for Anthony to stay hot.