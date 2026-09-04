September 4, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 9/4/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

This is the best time of the year. With so many people focused on football, this is the time of year when my model is pumping out its best data. This is the time of the year we make our money. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/4/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Blake Snell will get the rock tonight at home against the Washington Nationals to open up their series. The southpaw has been tremendous since his return from the IL, and tonight he is in a great spot. He has a 33.3% projected K% with 7.27 strikeouts tonight, while the Nationals' 3.7 implied run total is one of the lowest on the slate.

Snell has been about as good as can be and arguably the best arm on this Dodgers staff, which is saying a lot. He has a 3.03 xFIP, 33.0% K%, 16.9% SwStr%, and a 1.08 WHIP this season. He is allowing an absurd 16.7% Hard Hit% and has yet to allow a home run. The Nationals are trending in the wrong direction as they have a 28.6% K%, .692 OPS, and a 92 wRC+ against LHP over the last 14 days. Fire up Snell as your SP1 in all formats.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

St. Louis Cardinals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.9 runs) vs. Ryan Feltner

The Cardinals will start their road trip at Coors Field against the Rockies. The Rockies staff will look very different from the Dodgers staff they just faced. The Cardinals are heating up, and their 5.9 implied run total is one of the top on the slate for me. They also have the highest stack grade in my model tonight.

This Cardinals team is starting to heat up, and they have an awesome matchup with the struggling Ryan Feltner. The last Ohio-born starting pitcher they faced, Eric Lauer, they tore up, and I expect tonight to be much the same. Feltner has allowed a 1.55 WHIP, 1.75 HR/9, and a 35.4% Hard Hit% this season. Those are numbers worth attacking in this ballpark.

Favorite Targets: Jordan Walker, Thomas Saggese, Leo Bernal, Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera, Nathan Church

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Carter Jensen, C - KCR ($4.4K DK/$3.0K FD)

Speaking of heating up, Carter Jensen is on fire. He has a .506 wOBA, .464 ISO, and a ridiculous 1.227 OPS against RHP over his last 34 ABs. Taillon will be making his return to the mound after a quick IL stint, but he has allowed a .342 wOBA, .230 ISO, and a .842 OPS to LHH this season. Look for Jensen to be a spark plug tonight for Royals stacks.