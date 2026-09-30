September 30, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 9/30/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Day two of the Wild Card series today. I think we are all very excited for playoff baseball to be back, and we had some great games yesterday. We have a more traditional slate today, with eight actual starting pitchers toeing the rubber instead of openers and bullpen games. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/30/2026, with the slate starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

I'm glad the Astros didn't push Hunter Brown to start on Tuesday because I was waiting for this spot to go all in on him. The White Sox have a projected 3.7 implied run total while Hunter Brown is projected for a 29.9% K% and 6.73 strikeouts. He is my clear SP1 on tonight's slate and will be in every single one of my lineups tonight.

Brown has been ELITE over the last month after a very up-and-down season. He has a 2.20 xFIP, 35.3% K%, 1.12 WHIP, and a 0.27 HR/9 over the last month. The White Sox have a 26.0% K%, .655 OPS, and an 87 wRC+ against RHP during that span. Brown has everything going for him today; load up.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Houston Astros (Model-Projected IRT of 4.7 runs) vs. Sean Burke

If you can tell me the first section of this article, I am betting the Astros to win today. The Astros will square off against Sean Burke and a worn-down White Sox bullpen. They have the highest implied run total on the slate at 4.7 and the highest matchup grade in my models.

The Astros are the hottest team in the playoffs right now against RHP. They have a .899 OPS and a 149 wRC+ against the split over the last 14 days. They are red hot against the split and now face Sean Burke, who has been extremely lucky over his last handful of starts, posting a 1.10 ERA with a 3.94 SIERA. Burke has allowed a 48.5% FB%, 39.4% Hard Hit% with a 1.46 WHIP over he last month. Negative regression is going to come crashing down on him at the worst moment today.

Favorite Targets: Yordan Alvarez, Lucas Spence, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes, Yanier Diaz

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Gavin Sheets, 1B/OF - SDP ($2.6K DK/$2.5K FD)

A few Padres bats rank higher than Sheets in my model tonight, but Sheets' price is ridiculously low. He has a .473 wOBA, .571 ISO, and a 1.143 OPS against RHP since his return from the IL. Gausman has allowed a .303 wOBA, .125 ISO, and a .692 OPS against LHH this season. Sheets is my top value on tonight's slate.