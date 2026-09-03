September 3, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Thursday, 9/3/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

I decided to leave this article for Thursday this week instead of Wednesday because we have a bigger night slate tonight. We have some elite options to choose from, and a slate where one pitcher will garner a ton of roster spots in a spot I don't love. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/3/2026, with the slate starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

I have been waiting for the perfect Kade Anderson spot to push all the chips on the table, and this is the one. I am hoping people are a bit down on the rookie phenom after his first two big-league appearances, because this is by far his best landing spot. He will be pitching at home at T-Mobile Park, which is one of MLB's best pitcher parks.

Anderson was electric in MILB this season. He had a 2.60 xFIP, 40.5% K%, and an 18.5% SwStr% in AA this season. He has yet to show that kind of stuff in the big leagues, but a date with the Athletics is the perfect spot for that to happen. The A's have a 25.1% K%, .673 OPS, and an 82 wRC+ against LHP over the last 30 days. I am going to ladder Anderson tonight and push all the chips on the table for him to have his coming-out party in the big leagues tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox (Model-Projected IRT of 5.1 runs) vs. Brandon Young

The Red Sox stand out as the top stack on tonight's slate against Brandon Young and the Orioles. A 10+ mph wind will blow out at first pitch, and temps will be in the upper 80s. The Red Sox 5.1 implied run total is at the top of my model tonight.

Brandon Young is a perfect full-stack candidate because he gets hit hard by both sides of the plate. On small slates, I always full stack so we can get the full upside in tournaments, hoping our offense "goes off". He has a 1.47 WHIP, 2.20 HR/9, 40.2% FB%, and a 39.4% Hard Hit% over the last 30 days. The Red Sox have a .817 OPS and a 126 wRC+ against RHP during that time. Load up on the Bosox tonight.

Favorite Targets: Mickey Gasper, Trevor Story, Roman Anthony, Eli White, Caleb Durbin, Wilyer Abreu

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Cal Raleigh, C - SEA ($4.5K DK/$3.3K FD)

Is Cal Raleigh finally out of his slump that lasted basically all of 2026? I am going to act like he is. He is on fire with a .613 wOBA, .739 ISO, and a 1.551 OPS against RHP over his last 28 ABs. Perkins has allowed a .467 wOBA, .294 ISO, and a 1.157 OPS against LHH over the last 30 days. Raleigh leaves the yard again tonight.