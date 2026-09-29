September 29, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 9/29/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The playoffs have finally arrived, as we have four games on today's slate in the Wild Card round. This is the best time of the year as we get into smaller slates focused on game theory. I am going to lean heavily on my model for the playoffs, as I will be inputting all playoff data as the playoffs' progress. Make sure you are in Discord to get these models daily, especially when I am not writing articles. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/29/2026, with the slate starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

It's hard to deny Cam Schlittler as our SP1 tonight, though plenty of options exist. He will be toeing the rubber against arch-rival Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox have a 3.3 implied run total tonight, while Schlittler has a 28.8% projected K% and 6.63 strikeouts in this matchup.

Schlittler has been phenomenal in 2026 and should be your AL Cy Young Award winner. He has a 2.59 xFIP, 34.3% K%, and a 0.73 WHIP over the last 30 days. He hasn't allowed a home run in his last three starts and now faces an offense that is ice cold in Boston. They have a 28.1% K%, .558 OPS, and a 55 wRC+ against RHP down the stretch. I think we see a statement game from the Yankees and Schlittler tonight

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Houston Astros (Model-Projected IRT of 5.0 runs) vs. White Sox Bullpen

The Astros will face an opener, Hagen Smith, tonight but will get bulk innings against Erick Fedde, which is by far the best matchup on a slate filled with elite arms. The Astros have the highest implied run total and matchup rating in my model tonight.

Fedde has struggled to a 5.03 xFIP, 1.10 WHIP, and 40.6% Hard Hit% over the last month, but the Astros are the hottest team against RHP in the playoffs. They have a .899 OPS and a 149 wRC+ against RHP over the last 14 days. This White Sox bullpen is the worst on the slate right before the Cubs. I want as many Astros shares as I can get tonight.

Favorite Targets: Yordan Alvarez, Lucas Spence, Jeremy Pena, Isaac Paredes

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tatis is my first click on the offensive side of things tonight. He has crushed LHP all season and gets an elite matchup with southpaw Matthew Boyd. Tatis has a .477 wOBA, .250 ISO, and a 1.108 OPS against the split over the last month. Boyd has allowed a .313 wOBA, .148 ISO, and a .720 OPS to RHH this season.