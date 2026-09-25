September 25, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 9/25/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We've reached the end of our MLB DFS journey for the regular season. It has been my pleasure providing content for you all. We will be back for the playoffs next week, but I hope this article gave you not only picks, but insight into how to build lineups. Let's go out with a bang tonight.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/25/2026, with the slate starting at 7:07 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tarik Skubal gets the nod as my top arm and SP1 on tonight's slate. He will square off against the Giants at home for his last tune-up start before taking the ballgame one of the postseason. The Giants have the lowest implied run total of 2.9 runs in my model tonight, and Skubal is projected for a 26.3% K% and 6.28 strikeouts tonight.

Skubal has been awesome again this season. He has pitched to a 2.74 xFIP, 29.5% K%, 0.99 WHIP, and a 0.83 HR/9. The matchup is ripe here for Skubal as the Giants lineup is very watered down and struggles against LHP. They have a 21.5% K%, .603 OPS, and a 73 wRC+ over the last 14 days against southpaws. My model doesn't have a single player above a 100 hitter rating tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Houston Astros (Model-Projected IRT of 6.3 runs) vs. Jacob Lopez

The Astros will wrap up their series in Sacramento tonight, where again they are at the top of my model as the top stack on the slate. Their 6.6 implied run total and 658 matchup rating are both number one for me. Sutter Health Park is a tremendous hitter's park, and again it will be in the mid-80s with a 10+ mph wind blowing out.

I like targeting this Astros team a bit more when they face a southpaw, and tonight that's the case against Jacob Lopez. The Astros have a .758 OPS and a 113 wRC+ against LHP over the last 30 days, while Lopez has a 1.53 WHIP, 2.15 HR/9, and a 54.3% FB% during that span. I love hanging my hat on this team tonight as my most exposed.

Favorite Targets: Yainer Diaz, Jose Altuve, Isaac Paredes, Jeremy Pena, Yordan Alvarez

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B - TOR ($4.4K DK/$2.8K FD)

I cannot believe Vladdy is popping for me as much as he is after the type of season he's had, but he is the top-rated bat in my model tonight. He is red hot again at southpaws with a .491 wOBA, .364 ISO, and a 1.167 OPS over his last 25 ABs. Nick Lodolo has allowed a .354 wOBA, .226 ISO, and a .848 OPS to RHH during that span. Vlady is priced down because of his season, so give me as many shares as I can get.