September 24, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Thursday, 9/24/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The MLB season is coming to a close, and oh, how sad it is. We have a six-game slate tonight with some pretty interesting spots. These are always my favorite slates because fewer teams create more opportunities for my model to lock in on the numbers with less variance. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/24/2026, with the slate starting at 6:45 p.m. ET on DraftKings and at 7:05 p.m. ET on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Bryan Woo stands alone at the top tonight as the Angels will travel to T-Mobile Park, one of baseball's best pitching parks. The Angels' 3.2 implied run total is the lowest on the slate, and they also have the lowest matchup grade against Woo. Woo lines up for our cash SP1 and someone I want to target heavily in tournaments as well.

Woo has had his ups and downs this season but has still had an above-average year, and he's an arm we want to target in good matchups. He has a 3.64 xFIP, 24.4% K%, 11.5% SwStr%, and a 1.08 WHIP this season. The Angels have struggled against RHP lately. They have a 28.5% K%, .627 OPS, and an 81 wRC+ against the split over the last 30 days. There is a tremendous floor and ceiling for Woo in this spot.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Atlanta Braves (Model-Projected IRT of 6.3 runs) vs. Brady Singer

The Atlanta Braves are at the top of my model tonight in stack grade. Their matchup rating is elite, and their 6.3 implied run total is the second-highest on the slate behind the Astros. Brady Singer will get the rock for the Reds here, and this matchup is elite for the Braves.

Brady Singer's recent form is about as bad as you can imagine. Over the last month, he has a 6.06 xFIP, 2.42 WHIP, 2.42 HR/9, and a 36.5% Hard Hit%. Over the last 14 days, he has an 8.91 xFIP, 3.55 WHIP, and a 4.91 HR/9. The Braves are red hot with a .770 OPS and a 110 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. With or without Acuna in this lineup tonight, the Braves are my top stack on the board.

Favorite Targets: Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuna Jr., Michael Harris, Matt Olson, Mike Yastrzemski, Ozzie Albies

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Yordan Alvarez, OF - HOU ($6.5K DK/$4.2K FD)

Yordan Alvarez is rated as one of the top bats in my model. He has a .582 wOBA, .500 ISO, and a 1.445 OPS over his last 28 ABs. Barnett has allowed a .395 wOBA, .183 ISO, and a .910 OPS against LHH this season. Alvarez in a tiny park, in a good matchup, in good hitting weather. He's going to leave the yard.