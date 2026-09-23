September 23, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 9/23/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have another slate of true fall baseball, as it seems like the entire East Coast is facing cool temperatures with the wind blowing in. Weather matters in baseball, and tonight, like last night, we will focus on targeting bats in good hitting weather and arms in good pitching weather. Obvious matchups matter, but my model can compute that for us. Let's trust the numbers and dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/23/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and at 6:40 p.m. ET on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Chris Sale is the standout option for me tonight on the bump, and someone I am willing to consider pushing all the chips on the table and going all in on. He gets an incredible home matchup against the Cincinnati Reds, whose 3.1 implied run total is the lowest on tonight's slate.

Sale has been tremendous this season, once again pitching to a 2.86 xFIP, 30.3% K%, 13.6% SwStr%, 0.99 WHIP, and a 0.52 HR/9. He will square off against a Reds team that not only strikes out against LHP but has also struggled against the split lately. They have a 24.5% K%, .719 OPS, and a 97 wRC+ over the last 30 days against southpaws, as well as a .557 OPS and a 53 wRC+ over the last 14. Sale is our go-to arm on both sites in all formats tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Colorado Rockies (Model-Projected IRT of 5.7 runs) vs. Merrill Kelly

Most will have the Diamondbacks as their top stack again tonight, but I believe in Mason Adams and think he is the ace of this Rockies staff. Instead, I want to flip the script, target Merrill Kelly with Rockies bats, and grab the lower-owned side of this Coors Field showdown.

The Rockies' 5.7 implied run total is the second highest on the slate for me tonight. They have a .755 OPS and a 95 wRC+ against RHP this season, and that number increases to a .824 OPS and a 101 wRC+ at home. Kelly has struggled this season with a 4.92 xFIP, 1.61 WHIP, and a 38.2% Hard Hit%. I like both sides of the plate for the Rockies tonight, so I prefer full stacks in GPPs.

Favorite Targets: Adael Amador, Cole Carrigg, Jake McCarthy, TJ Rumfield, Ezequiel Tovar, Zac Veen, Hunter Goodman

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Matt Olson, 1B - ATL ($5.2K DK/$3.4K FD)

I love targeting left-on-left matchups when Andrew Abbott toes the rubber, and tonight Matt Olson sits at the top of my hitters model. He has a .346 wOBA, .237 ISO, and a .802 OPS against southpaws this season. Abbott has allowed a .696 wOBA, .714 ISO, and a 1.886 OPS to LHH over the last 30 days. Olson will be a low-owned bat with plenty of upside tonight.