September 18, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 9/18/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Playoff baseball is right around the corner, but we still have a week and a half of baseball left, and this finish is going to get wild. This is truly the best time of the season, and my model is pumping out green daily. Let's milk the rest of this season and get some money for the playoffs. Let's dig in on tonight's massive 13-game slate.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/18/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Cade Cavalli checks in as my SP1 tonight on both sites. We have plenty of other options, so I would spread out your portfolio tonight if you're playing multiple lineups, but if I had to pick a top dog, it would be Cavalli. The Cardinals have a 3.6 implied run total tonight, while Cavalli has a projected 25.5% K% and 5.65 strikeouts tonight.

Cavalli has had a big-time breakout in the second half of the season and has shown no signs of slowing down. He has a 2.13 xFIP, 39.4% K%, 15.2% SwStr%, and a 0.79 WHIP over the last 30 days. The Cardinals have a 21.3% K%, .680 OPS, and a 90 wRC+ during that span. Busch Stadium is one of MLB's best parks to pitch in, and Cavalli is in a premier spot for strikeouts.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Cleveland Guardians (Model-Projected IRT of 6.3 runs) vs. Mason Barnett

My Cleveland Guardians are my top stack on the slate tonight. This offense has a 6.3 implied run total, and given how they have struggled this year, it shows how good this spot is. I will like it even better if the Guardians get Chase DeLauter back in the lineup.

Mason Barnett will be getting called back up to the big leagues to make a start against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Barnett has a 5.19 xFIP, 1.62 WHIP, 2.66 HR/9, 45.5% FB%, and a 37.2% Hard Hit%. This Guardians team is on fire with a .799 OPS and a 125 wRC+ against RHP over the last 14 days. I am all over this spot for the Guardians tonight.

Favorite Targets: Travis Bazzana, Chase DeLauter, Jo Adell, Brayan Rocchio, Nathaniel Lowe, Steven Kwan

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kody Clemens, 1B (FD Only)/2B/3B (FD Only)/OF (FD Only) - MIN ($4.4K DK/$3.0K FD)

Kody Clemens is my number one priority for tonight's lineups. He is on fire with a .441 wOBA, .318 ISO, and a 1.036 OPS against RHP over his last 25 ABs. G Rod has struggled mightily with LHH this season and has continued to get worse against the split as the season has gone on. He has allowed a .470 wOBA, .351 ISO, and a 1.189 OPS to LHH over the last 14 days. Give me all the Kody Clemens shares I can handle.