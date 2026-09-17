September 17, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Thursday, 9/17/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a small five-game slate tonight, this Thursday, on both sites. These are my favorite slates because of the game theory involved in small slates with ownership. I think I have a clear path tonight. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/17/2026, with the slate starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Taj Bradley looks incredible tonight. He is my clear SP1 on tonight's slate and is priced right around the other three options I want to turn to. The Angels have a 3.9 implied run total tonight, while Taj Bradley has an absurd 29.6% projected K% and 7.12 strikeouts.

Bradley is on fire lately. He has pitched to a 3.37 xFIP, 33.1% K%, 1.04 WHIP, and a 1.21 HR/9 over the last 30 days. The Angels have a 28.5% K%, .636 OPS, and an 80 wRC+ during that span. They have a 31.9% K%, .577 OPS, and a 63 wRC+ over the last 14 days. I am all in on this spot for Bradley.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kansas City Royals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.7 runs) vs. Ethan Pecko

The Royals have the highest implied run total on the slate tonight in my model and the second-highest stack grade. They are a clear top option tonight along with the Boston Red Sox. The Royals will get a small ballpark upgrade tonight playing on the road in Houston at Daikin Park.

Ethan Pecko has really struggled since making his MLB debut. I am unsure why he is still in this rotation with the Astros battling for their playoff lives. He has allowed a 5.79 xFIP, 1.26 WHIP, 1.96 HR/9, 49.3% FB%, and a 37.3% Hard Hit% this season. The Royals are red hot with a .810 OPS and a 126 wRC+ over the last 30 days against RHP. Their LHH are the main priority here in stacks.

Favorite Targets: Carter Jensen, John Rave, Jac Caglianone, Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Kyle Isbel, Bobby Witt Jr.

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Carter Jensen, C/1B (FD Only) - KCR ($4.3K DK/$3.2K FD)

Carter Jensen is the top-rated player in my model tonight by a wide margin. He will be my first click in all lineups tonight and someone I will not be fading. He is red hot with a .665 wOBA, .750 ISO, and a 1.700 OPS against RHP over his last 30 ABs. Ethan Pecko has allowed a .374 wOBA, .271 ISO, and a .905 OPS to LHH this season.