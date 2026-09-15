September 15, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 9/15/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

What an elite set of games on the docket for tonight. We have a 10-game slate tonight with a ton of playoff races coming down to the wire. MLB gets the spotlight tonight with no NFL games, so let's dig in and find some winners.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/15/2026, with the slate starting at 7:07 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Logan Gilbert is my SP1 tonight by a wide margin. He will square off against the Los Angeles Angels on the road tonight at Angel Stadium. The Angels have a 4.0 implied run total, and Gilbert is projected for a 30.5% K% and 7.22 strikeouts tonight. He is projected very well in this spot.

Gilbert has been on a tear over the last month. He has a 3.30 xFIP, 30.4% K%, 13.9% SwStr%, and a 1.39 WHIP over the last 30 days. The Angels have struggled mightily against RHP this season and lately. They have a 28.5% K%, a .635 OPS, and an 80 wRC+ over the last 30 days against RHP. Gilbert could strike out double digits in this spot.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Seattle Mariners (Model-Projected IRT of 5.6 runs) vs. Ryan Johnson

We are going to stick with our Mariners spotlight here with a matchup against Ryan Johnson. Their 5.6 implied run total is the second-highest on the slate behind the Padres in Coors Field. They will be on the road at Angel Stadium, a major ballpark upgrade tonight.

Ryan Johnson has struggled since his MLB debut. He has allowed a 5.34 xFIP, 1.36 WHIP, 1.92 HR/9, 48.2% FB%, and a 36.6% Hard Hit% this season. The Mariners are on fire against RHP. They have a .920 OPS and a 166 wRC+ over the last 14 days against RHP. Let's have Mariners shares all over our lineups tonight.

Favorite Targets: Cal Raleigh, Dominic Canzone, Cole Young, J.P. Crawford, Lazaro Montes

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Willson Contreras, C/1B - BOS ($5.0K DK/$3.5K FD)

You will find it a common theme tonight that I want to target southpaws today, and my top bat is a lefty masher. Willson Contreras: .407 wOBA, .265 ISO, and a .950 OPS against LHP this season. Bradford has allowed a .517 wOBA, .423 ISO, and a 1.343 OPS to RHH this season. WC will leave the yard tonight.