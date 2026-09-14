September 14, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 9/14/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Happy Monday, everyone. We are back at it with only two weeks left of the MLB season before the playoffs begin. Awesome races are happening all over MLB. We have been red hot at RotoBaller in baseball, and I can guarantee we'll finish this season the same way.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/14/2026, with the slate starting at 7:07 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Reid Detmers has surprised everyone this season. He was one of my most exposed arms in best ball late in drafts, and I would never have expected him to do what he has this season. The Mariners are projected for 3.3 runs tonight on the road at Angel Stadium. Detmers has a 27.6% expected K% and 6.39 strikeouts in this matchup tonight.

Detmers has been hot over the last month. He has pitched to a 2.84 xFIP, 28.9% K%, 13.6% SwStr%, 0.82 WHIP, and has not allowed a home run. The Mariners have struggled with southpaws during that span. They have a 24.9% K%, .623 OPS, and an 86 wRC+ over the last 30 days. Detmers is my SP1 in all formats tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

San Diego Padres (Model-Projected IRT of 6.4 runs) vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

The Padres will head to Coors Field for their series with the Rockies. This is about as good a ballpark upgrade you can get for the Padres going from Petco Park to the Mile High City. They have a 6.4 implied run total in this matchup tonight, which is the top on the slate.

Tomoyuki Sugano will toe the rubber for the Rockies, and to say he has struggled this season is an understatement. He has pitched to a 4.75 xFIP, 1.35 WHIP, 1.85 HR/9, 40.9% FB%, 42.7% Hard Hit% this season. The Padres have a .731 OPS and a 107 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. This team in this park is one you must have shares of tonight.

Favorite Targets: Jackson Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr., Luis Campusano, Manny Machado, Freddy Fermin

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Ezequiel Tovar, SS - COL ($2.7K DK/$2.6K FD)

Ezequiel Tovar may be making his first apperance as a core play in my article with this apperance. He is on fire with a .517 wOBA, .455 ISO, and a 1.087 OPS over his last 33 ABs. Casey Mize has shown reverse splits this season, and even more so as of late. He has allowed a .353 wOBA, .275 ISO, and a .896 OPS to RHH over the last 30 days. Tovar is an awesome value play tonight.