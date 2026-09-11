September 11, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 9/11/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a break in football, which means let's build some DFS lineups for MLB. Our RotoBaller team is rolling out incredible content for this Sunday, so let's do our best tonight to build winning lineups and get you some money to spend on the NFL. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/11/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Blake Snell will square off against the Marlins on the road at loanDepot Park. I cannot remember seeing a total lower than this, but the Marlins' 2.8 implied runs has to be the lowest to date this season and rightfully so. Snell is projected for a 30.4% K% and 6.69 strikeouts, making him my clear SP1 on tonight's slate.

Snell has a 2.99 xFIP, 32.6% K%, 16.3% SwStr%, 1.09 WHIP, and has yet to allow a home run in 2026. He has an absurd 20.3% Hard Hit% against him. The Marlins are one of baseball's worst teams against LHP, with a 23.1% K%, .631 OPS, and a 76 wRC+ over the last 30 days. Snell is in the best matchup I have seen to date and want as many shares of him as I can afford tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tampa Bay Rays (Model-Projected IRT of 6.1 runs) vs. Ethan Pecko

The Tampa Bay Rays will finally square off with Houston and Ethan Pecko. Their 6.1 implied run total is the highest in my model tonight, and they are among the slate leaders in stack grade.

The Rays are one of baseball's best offenses and now get a favorable matchup with the righty Ethan Pecko. They have a .754 OPS and a 111 wRC+ against RHP this season. Ethan Pecko has struggled since his MLB debut. He has a 6.07 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, 2.08 HR/9, 49.1% FB%, and a 40.0% Hard Hit% over that span. Fire up the Rays in all formats.

Favorite Targets: Richie Palacios, Liam Hicks, Jonathan Aranda, Victor Mesa Jr., Cedric Mullins, Junior Caminero

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Elly De La Cruz, SS - CIN ($5.9K DK/$4.0K FD)

Elly De La Cruz is on an absolute tear at the moment. He has a .562 wOBA, .364 ISO, and a 1.338 OPS against RHP over his last 25 ABs. Dustin May has allowed a .360 wOBA, .158 ISO, and a 1.216 OPS against LHH over that span. Elly is the best bat on the slate.