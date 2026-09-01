September 1, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 9/1/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

What a massive day for us at RotoBaller. We had sub-5 % Cubs stacks bring us to the promised land against Kyle Harrison last night. Tonight, we are going to find more stacks to fade the Orioles in Coors and get back in the green. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 9/1/2026, with the slate starting at 7:40 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

The Yankees have finally taken the training wheels off Gerrit Cole, and he has been excellent for them. He has returned to his dominant form, and we need to start treating him that way. He has a 27.8% projected K% and 6.56 strikeouts in my model tonight. Those strikeouts are a floor as well because it factors in the build-up he had in the big leagues.

As I mentioned earlier, Cole has dominated as of late, pitching to a 3.35 xFIP, 26.0% K%, 10.7% SwStr%, and a 1.04 WHIP over the last 30 days. The Angels are one of MLB's most susceptible teams to strikeouts. They have a 27.5% K%, a .612 OPS, and a 74 wRC+ over the last 30 days against RHP. I love the upside of Cole in this spot.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

St. Louis Cardinals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.9 runs) vs. Eric Lauer

The Cardinals will square off against Eric Lauer and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium tonight. The Cardinals' 5.9 implied run total is massive in this spot, and they are by far and away the best team in my handiness model. I do not think they will get the ownership they deserve, but this is one of the best spots I have seen in a while.

The former Kent State Golden Flash has really struggled this season. He has allowed a 5.32 xFIP, 1.26 WHIP, 2.05 HR/9, 52.4% FB%, and a 34.8% Hard Hit% this season. He has a 1.57 WHIP and a 2.57 HR/9 over his last two starts. Those numbers are massive, and this Cardinals team has a .768 OPS and a 115 wRC+ over the last 30 days against LHP. Load up on all the Cardinals you can tonight.

Favorite Targets: Ramon Urias, Joshua Baez, Jordan Walker, Jose Fermin, Kimmy Crooks, Alec Burleson, Ivan Herrera

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tristan Peters, OF - CHW ($3.0K DK/$2.9K FD)

Peters is a top five bat in my model tonight, and he is on an absolute tear. He has a .510 wOBA, .424 ISO, and a 1.220 OPS against RHP over his last 37 ABs. Burrows has really struggled with RHP this season. He has a .417 wOBA, .226 ISO, and a .991 OPS this season. I am all over Peters tonight in this spot.