August 7, 2026

Jamie Calandro's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 8/7/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

After a boring split Thursday slate, we're back to business for a 12-game Friday card to kick off the weekend series. The Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves apparently just don't lose anymore, and the Dodgers' skid has actually caused them to fall out of one of the top two spots.

Tonight's DFS slate will kick off some incredibly important divisional series, and the hitting slate is wide open with no real pitching options over $10k on either site. The East Coast and Midwest are in the midst of a heat wave, so balls should be flying tonight. Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, as we'll be discussing the slate all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/7/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

As a Yankee fan, it's painful that my team has blown a 15.5-game lead over the hated Red Sox in just 44 days. I'm going to have to swallow a LOT of pride in this article, cause it's going to be pretty Boston-rich. It starts right at the top, with lefty phenom Payton Tolle taking the hill against the Athletics who have seemingly started to shut it down.

The Athletics will travel to Boston to face Tolle, and they have the second-highest K rate in the league against lefty pitchers. Tolle has four straight contests with seven strikeouts or more, and allowed two runs or less in three of those starts. The A's have a slate-low IRT of 2.7 runs, and Boston is currently -275 which all but guarantees a win.

Like a lot of his Boston teammates, Tolle thrives at Fenway Park. He has an elite 31% K rate at home this year and has only allowed a 6.3% barrel rate. The absence of Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers decimates the power of this lineup, and five of the projected starters have over a 29% K rate against LHP this season. Tolle is a lock as one of your pitchers on DK, and his sub-10K price tag on FD makes him a tough fade there as well in cash games.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox vs. Jack Perkins

It's not just Tolle you want. The Boston offense also takes the gold medal for the top stack of the slate. They have a Coors-like 6.4 IRT to open the day, and it's pretty easy to see why. They're on another epic winning streak (eight games now), and they're 26-3 over their last 29 games. In that span, they've averaged 5.76 runs per game.

Tonight, they'll remain home for a weekend series against the Athletics, and Jack Perkins came into 2026 with a Steamer-projected FIP of 4.76. He has K upside, but is allowing 1.7 HR/9 and a .194 ISO. The Boston stack is pretty easy to fit, with cheap options like Nick Sogard and Masataka Yoshida bookending some of the expensive plays. They'll be popular, so it may behoove you to try and differentiate from the field a bit (bottom-of-the-order or wraparound stacks)

Favorite Targets: Nick Sogard, Ceddanne Rafaela, Willson Contreras, Wilyer Abreu, Caleb Durbin

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Pete Crow-Armstrong, OF - CHC ($6,300 DK/$4,400 FD)

We're finally going to deviate from all the Boston love and check in with the Cubs, who are coming off a sweep of the Dodgers and a win in their series opener in Toronto yesterday. What drives them is MVP candidate Pete Crow-Armstrong, who has made his case even stronger over the last few days where he's been white-hot.

In his last three games, PCA is 7-for-14 with two homers, five RBIs, five runs scored, and three stolen bases. His power/speed upside makes him an elite DFS play and one that's well worth his price tag. Tonight Crow-Armstrong will face off against Mason Black who has allowed a 52.5% HHR this year after giving up a 50% rate in 2025. PCA has a 17.2% barrel rate, .933 OPS, and .284 ISO against RHP this season, making him the option you're going to want to make sure you allocate top funds towards.



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