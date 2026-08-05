August 5, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 8/5/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a massive Wednesday slate but a small seven-game night slate. Now that the trade deadline has settled, we can finally lock into plays that will stand all day long. This will be my last article for the next week, as I will be headed on a much-needed family vacation. Let's lock in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/5/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:35 p.m. ET FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

How good has Sean Burke been over the last month? Our staff at RotoBaller was all over his second-half breakout, but I don't think any of us expected him to be this good. Burke is projected for a 25.7% K% and 5.89 strikeouts in this matchup.

Burke has been tremendous over the last month as mentioned above. He has a 2.08 xFIP, 38.1% K%, 0.76 WHIP, and a 0.57 HR/9. He has a 1.14 ERA during that span. The Red Sox have a 22.3% K%, .732 OPS, and a 101 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. Their 3.6 implied run total is one of the lowest on the slate, making Burke a great option in both GPPs and cash.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

San Diego Padres (Model-Projected IRT of 6.3 runs) vs. Mitch Bratt

Hitting is very tough to come by on tonight's slate. The Padres' 6.3 implied run total is by far the highest on tonight's slate and stands out like a sore thumb. I don't love targeting players at Chase Field when the roof is closed, but the numbers do not lie in this spot.

Mitch Bratt has struggled mightily this season, pitching to a 6.77 xFIP, 1.84 WHIP, 1.74 HR/9, and a 49.3% FB%. The southpaw is one of baseball's worst arms and actually gets hit harder by LHH than RHH. That is perfect for full stacks. The Padres have a .689 OPS and a 97 wRC+ against LHP over the last 30 days. This is one spot I want to full stack tonight.

Favorite Targets: Jackson Merrill, Jake Cronenworth, Fernando Tatis Jr., Ty France

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Nolan Arenado, 3B - ARI ($3.6K DK/$2.9K FD)

Nolan Arenado is my top bat on tonight's slate. He is in an elite spot against the righty Casey Mize making his debut for the Padres. Over the last month of the season, Arenado has been tremendous against RHP. He has a .343 wOBA, .183 ISO, and a .778 OPS against RHP over his last 72 ABs. Mize had a velo dip last two starts, and the stuff is just not there.