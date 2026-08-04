August 4, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 8/4/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The MLB trade deadline had some blockbuster deals all over the place. There are plenty of new uniforms, and we will see some superstars wearing those as early as tonight. I am very excited for the next few months of the season now that everyone has their landing spots and prospects will start to get called up.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/4/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Ryan Weathers is my top option on the bump tonight. He will square off against the Cardinals at Yankee Stadium tonight, where there will be a slight wind blowing in. The Cardinals have the lowest implied run total tonight at 3.4 runs.

Weathers has been excellent this season, pitching to a 3.27 xFIP, 26.1% K%, and a 1.24 WHIP. Over the last month, he has a 2.87 xFIP, 24.3% K%, and a 1.35 WHIP. The Cardinals have struggled with southpaws. They have a 22.2% K%, .624 OPS, and a 75 wRC+ over the last 30 days, including a .479 OPS and a 37 wRC+ over the last 14. Fire up Wetahers as SP1 in all formats tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Miami Marlins (Model-Projected IRT of 5.0 runs) vs. Grant Holmes

The Marlins will head to Truist Park for their set with the Atlanta Braves. They will face Grant Holmes tonight, who has had his ups and downs this season. The LHH in this lineup are on fire, and that is the main reason I love them in this spot against the splits of Holmes.

Holmes has pitched to a 4.84 xFIP, 1.38 WHIP, 1.46 HR/9, 42.0% FB%, and a 40.2% Hard Hit% over the last month. The Marlins will get a ballpark upgrade tonight playing on the road and are red hot against RHP. They have a .771 OPS and a 110 wRC+ against the split over the last 30 days. I love the Marlins tonight as an unowned GPP stack.

Favorite Targets: Griffin Conine, Kyle Stowers, Joe Mack, Owen Caissie

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Hunter Goodman, C/OF (FD Only) - COL ($6.2K DK/$4.1K FD)

Freddy Peralta will be making his debut for the Rays tonight. He has struggled this season, especially with RHH. He has allowed a .431 wOBA, .286 ISO, and a 1.063 OPS over the last two starts to the split. Goodman has a .413 wOBA, .354 ISO, and a .979 OPS over his last 51 ABs against RHP. He's been better on the road, but this is a premier spot for him.