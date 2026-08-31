August 31, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 8/31/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a split slate tonight on both sites with FanDuel including the early games and DraftKings starting an hour later. I will do my best to keep both slates in mind as we go about our journey in todays article. Its finals week for best ball which is the best time of the year. Jump in Discord to see where we end up finishing.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/31/2026, with the slate starting at 7:40 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:40 p.m. ET FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

For all my DraftKings people, I have my top pitchers listed below, but my top arm tonight is a FanDuel-only play. Payton Tolle will square off against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park. He has a projected 26.4% K% and 6.07 strikeouts in this matchup. He is my clear SP1 on FanDuel and may be my only rostered pitcher when it's all said and done; the matchup is that good.

Tolle has been tremendous this season for the Bosox. The former two-way star out of TCU has a 3.01 xFIP, 32.6% K%, 1.04 WHIP, and a 1.26 HR/9 over the last 30 days. The Mariners have been about as bad as you can be against southpaws and are the main reason we are targeting Tolle in this spot. They have a 26.1% K%, .586 OPS, and a 74 wRC+ against the split over the last month. Play Tolle on FanDuel in all formats and do not overthink it.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Baltimore Orioles (Model-Projected IRT of 6.4 runs) vs. Tanner Gordon

The Orioles will head out west to Denver to square off against the Rockies in the Mile High City. Coors Field is one of the most favorable hitting atmospheres in MLB, and when you add in how rough this Rockies staff has been, it is almost impossible to fade teams playing there. Tonight, the O's 6.4 implied run total is the top in my model.

Tanner Gordon will toe the rubber for the Rockies tonight, and as I stated above, all the Rockies pitchers have struggled mightily. He has a 5.03 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, 0.96 HR/9, 48.5% FB%, and a 39.4% Hard Hit% over his last two starts. The O's have a .715 OPS and a 101 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. It's tough to fade this team tonight, especially on DraftKings with the limited options.

Favorite Targets: Pete Alonso, Dylan Beavers, Colton Cowser, Samuel Basallo, Leody Taveras, Gunnar Henderson

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Isaac Paredes, 1B (FD Only)/3B - HOU ($4.1K DK/$2.9K FD)

Whenever Paredes squares off against a lefty, he is firmly in play. Tonight he faces Anthony Kay, who has allowed a .407 wOBA, .235 ISO, and a .981 OPS to the last 51 RHH he has faced. Paredes has a .431 wOBA, .227 ISO, and a 1.028 OPS against southpaws over his last 23 ABs.