August 3, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 8/3/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

The trade deadline is in full force at the moment, and we have already seen some big-name players get shipped. The landscape of this article can change quickly, so make sure you are in Discord to see updates throughout the day as the slate changes. Let's get to picking some winners.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/3/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:40 p.m. ET FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Cam Schlittler will toe the rubber tonight for the New York Yankees against the struggling St. Louis Cardinals. The Redbirds have the lowest implied run total on the slate at 3.2, while Schlittler is projected for a 26.3% K% and 6.16 strikeouts in this matchup.

The future AL Cy Young winner has been electric this season and has turned it on over his last few starts. He has a 1.76 xFIP, 40.6% K%, 18.3% SwStr%, 0.67 WHIP, and a 0.00 HR/9 during that span. The Cardinals don't have the swing-and-miss upside that other matchups possess, but this is about as safe as a play can be. The Cardinals have a .600 OPS and a 70 wRC+ against RHP over the last month.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Washington Nationals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.5 runs) vs. Aaron Nola

The Nationals have quietly been one of baseball's best offenses this season and have been popping in my models over the last month or so. Tonight they square off against Aaron Nola, who has had his fair share of ups and downs this season. They have a 5.5 implied run total, which is the second highest on tonight's slate for me.

The Nationals have crushed RHP all season but have really turned it on as of late. They have a .887 OPS and a 141 wRC+ against the split over the last 30 days. Aaron Nola has allowed a 1.31 WHIP, 2.17 HR/9, 41.5% FB%, and a 41.5% Hard Hit% during that span. As long as the Nats don't trade all their elite LHH, I love this spot for them.

Favorite Targets: CJ Abrams, James Wood, Daylen Lile, Jose Tena, Keibert Ruiz

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Jeremy Pena, SS - HOU ($5.0K DK/$3.8K FD)

Jeremy Pena is among the top-rated bats in my model tonight and is my top bat in Astros stacks. He is on fire with a .649 wOBA, .561 ISO, and a 1.549 OPS against RHP over his last 42 ABs. Shane Bieber has allowed a .442 wOBA, .250 ISO, and a 1.069 OPS to RHH this season. Pena leaves the yard tonight.