August 28, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 8/28/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome to the weekend. We have a massive slate on our hands tonight, with some great options all around. We also don't have to decide on playing Tarik Skubal in his return to Detroit since it's one of the early games. Football season is right around the corner, and my model has all the data in the world and needs to pump out some money for us. This is the time of the year we shine.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/28/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

There are plenty of options to choose from tonight as the pitching is very deep on this slate. The highest ceiling of any arm goes to Dylan Cease in a matchup with the Mariners at home in the Rogers Centre. He has a 33.3% projected K% and 8.04 strikeouts in this matchup tonight.

Cease has been electric in 2026. He has pitched to a 2.74 xFIP, 36.1% K%, 1.06 WHIP, 0.56 HR/9, and a 28.7% Hard Hit%. The Mariners this season have a 22.6% K%, .707 OPS, and 106 wRC+ against RHP this season. As mentioned earlier, this is a spot where we can see a massive ceiling out of Cease.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Athletics (Model-Projected IRT of 5.8 runs) vs. Brandon Young

The Athletics host another series at Sutter Health Park, and once again we have tremendous hitting weather tonight. It will be in the 90s at first pitch with a 10+ mph wind blowing out to LCF tonight. The Athletics' 5.8 implied run total is the highest on the slate tonight.

Brandon Young has struggled this season with a ton of baserunners and the long ball. Now he will "take his talents" or lack thereof to the best hitting park in the league. He has allowed a 1.64 WHIP, 2.45 HR/9, 40.0% FB%, and a 40.2% Hard Hit% over the last 30 days. The Athletics match up well here because of the reverse splits of Young, allowing us to full-stack them tonight.

Favorite Targets: Zack Gelof, Tommy White, Max Muncy, Henry Bolte, Lawrence Butler, Jeff McNeil

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Drake Baldwin, C - ATL ($4.8K DK/$3.4K FD)

Drake Baldwin is the top bat on tonight's slate against Tomoyuki Sugano and the Rockies. Baldwin has a .370 wOBA, .188 ISO, and a .853 OPS against RHP over his last 34 ABs. Sugano has allowed a .404 wOBA, .267 ISO, and a 1.087 OPS against LHH during that span. Fire up Baldwin and the Braves LHH with confidence tonight.