August 27, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Thursday, 8/27/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a small five-game slate on our hands tonight, but there are a lot of talented arms going and some clear stacks for me. I love these small slates because they involve a lot of game theory. Let's dig in and see if we can get to the green tonight.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/27/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

The Mis had himself a time at the Little League Classic. It was a ton of fun watching him interact with the kids. Something in me tells me he may have found a little edge in being around these kids. He has the highest projected K% at 34.0% tonight as well as the highest projected strikeouts at 7.78. He is the clear SP1 on this short slate.

Mis has been great this season, pitching to a 2.10 xFIP, 39.3% K%, 17.9% SwStr%, 0.76 WHIP, and a 0.81 HR/9. He has cooled off a bit over the last month, but he still has a 33.0% K% and a 17.8% SwStr% during that span. The Mets have a 22.6% K%, .753 OPS, and a 109 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. I want all the shares of Mis I can get tonight, even at his elevated price.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kansas City Royals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.2 runs) vs. Spencer Arrighetti

This Royals team continues to pop for me night in and night out. They have the highest implied run total on the slate tonight at 5.2 runs and are also the clear top stack in my handiness model. The top five hitters in my model are all Royals. This is a team I want to load up on in all formats.

Arrighetti has a 5.20 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, 2.70 HR/9, 66.7% FB%, and a 33.3% Hard Hit% since becoming a Blue Jay. He cannot get LHH out at the moment; this Royals team is full of lefties who are red hot. They have a .776 OPS and a 118 wRC+ over the last 14 days against RHP. Load up on as many Royals as you can tonight.

Favorite Targets: Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone, Kyle Isbel, Michael Massey, Carter Jensen, Bobby Witt Jr.

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B - KCR ($4.3K DK/$2.8K FD)

It's not often that the top hitter in this section is part of my top stack, but as I stated earlier, the top five bats in my model are Royals. Vinnie P is the top bat of those five. He has a .433 wOBA, .250 ISO, and a 1.009 OPS against RHP since his return from the IL. Arrighetti has a .574 wOBA, .500 ISO, and a 1.574 OPS against LHH with the Blue Jays.