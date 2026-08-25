August 25, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 8/25/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome back to our DFS article on this Tuesday. Today is going to be a weird day for me as my daughter starts kindergarten, but let's talk about some baseball to keep me occupied. We have a massive slate on tap tonight for both slates, and there are plenty of talking points on tonight's slate. Let’s dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/25/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

We have another Cleveland Guardian standing strong tonight as the top arm on the slate for me. Gavin Williams will square off against the Angels on the road tonight, and he looks about as good as anyone I have seen all season. He is projected for a 34.1% K% and 8.14 strikeouts in this matchup.

The Angels have struggled much more with RHP this season compared to southpaws. Williams has a 2.26 xFIP, 41.2% K%, 17.2% SwStr%, and a 0.88 WHIP over the last 30 days. The Angels have a 26.2% K%, .600 OPS, and a 69 wRC+ against RHP during that span. I want all the Williams shares I can get in all formats.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Houston Astros (Model-Projected IRT of 5.1 runs) vs. Will Warren

My two favorite stacks today aren't listed in my top four teams by implied run total, but they rank first and second in my handiness model. First is the Houston Astros squaring off against Will Warren at Yankee Stadium tonight.

Warren has struggled lately, and I love full stacks here because he is getting hit hard by both LHH and RHH. Full stacks aren't just on the table tonight with the Astros; they're preferred. Warren has a 5.60 xFIP, 1.88 WHIP, 4.50 HR/9, 43.5% FB%, and a 54.2% Hard Hit% over his last two starts. The Astros have a .730 OPS and a 104 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days, and the key bats in this lineup are starting to heat up.

Favorite Targets: Jeremy Pena, Christian Vazquez, Yordan Alvarez, Isaac Paredes, Cam Smith, Jose Altuve

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Bryce Harper, 1B (FD Only)/OF - PHI ($5.8K DK/$3.6K FD)

Harper is at the top of my model tonight, right behind Coby Mayo as the top-rated bat on the slate. He is red hot with a .481 wOBA, .306 ISO, and a 1.133 OPS against RHP over his last 80 ABs. Kirby cannot seem to get LHH hitters out at the moment, allowing a .470 wOBA, .305 ISO, and a 1.168 OPS to the split over his last 59 TBF. Harper and the Phillies LHH ceiling are massive in this spot.