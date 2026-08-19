August 19, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 8/19/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have an awesome nine-game slate tonight on both sites, starting early this evening. We have another Coors Field contest with the Dodgers to decide on, along with a few other really nice spots. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/19/2026, with the slate starting at 6:35 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tonight's pitching slate is loaded. I feel comfortable clicking at least six options, and I could even extend that further. Those of you who know my articles and content know my man crush on Burns. I believe he is the best pitcher in baseball, and now he gets a premier matchup. He has a 26.2% projected K% with 5.98 strikeouts in this matchup at home against the Cardinals.

Burns is in trmeenodus form and looks his best all season. That is saying a lot from an arm who is 14-2 with a 2.47 ERA. He has a 2.88 xFIP, 32.4% K%, 0.93 WHIP, and a 0.00 HR/9 over his last two starts. The Cardinals have a .664 OPS and an 87 wRC+ over the last 30 days against RHP. I expect a quality start in this matchup, and Burns has the ceiling with strikeouts against anyone.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kansas City Royals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.9 runs) vs. Jeffrey Springs

This ballpark and game environment has been at the top of my model the last three nights. Tonight, the Royals are again at the top of my handiness model, with a healthy 5.9 implied run total. I love this stack tonight because Jeffrey Springs has allowed just as much success to both sides of the plate, making this full steam ahead.

Springs' form has been about as bad as you can imagine. He has allowed a 7.13 xFIP, 2.03 WHIP, 1.74 HR/9, 51.4% FB%, and a 36.8% Hard Hit% in his first start back from the IL. This is very comparable to his 1.48 WHIP, 2.33 HR/9, and 47.1% FB% he has allowed this season. I love almost every bat in this Royals lineup tonight.

Favorite Targets: Jac Caglianone, Bobby Witt Jr., Michael Massey, Carter Jensen, Starling Marte

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Pete Alonso, 1B - BAL ($5.6K DK/$3.7K FD)

Alonso is popping big time in my model tonight. He has a .513 wOBA, .294 ISO, and a 1.206 OPS against RHP over his last 40 ABs. Will Warren is usually someone I like to attack with LHH, but over his last 33 right-handed batters faced, he has allowed a .431 wOBA, .333 ISO, and a 1.098 OPS. Alonso may leave the yard again tonight.