August 18, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 8/18/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

It is fun to be back crushing DFS with the boys from RotoBaller in Discord. We have had some nice nights since my return on Sunday and I cannot wait to keep the momentum rolling into another nice slate. Lets dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/18/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kyle Harrison is the top arm on the slate tonight. He has been a tremendous arm for the Brewers this season. He will square off against the Mariners at home and has a 29.2% projected K% with 5.91 strikeouts in my model tonight.

Harrison made his first apperance off the IL last start, and although a bit rusty, he still showed the swing-and-miss we've seen all season. He has a 3.10 xFIP, 29.7% K%, and a 1.13 WHIP this season. The Mariners have struggled with southpaws all year, especially lately. They have a 24.6% K%, a .620 OPS, and an 82 wRC+ against the split over the last two weeks. Pitching is tough tonight, so let's load up on Harrison as our SP1 in all formats.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Athletics (Model-Projected IRT of 6.1 runs) vs. Mason Black

I cannot believe how much the Athletics are popping in my model today. This team is without Shea Langeliers, Nick Kurtz, and Tyler Soderstrom right now, but it still has a 6.1 implied run total and the highest stack grade. I need to trust my numbers tonight as I expect this team to be severely under-rostered.

Mason Black has struggled in the big leagues this season as well as in his most recent start. He has a 6.03 xFIP, 1.60 WHIP, 1.75 HR/9, 47.5% FB%, and a 43.8% Hard Hit% this season. The Athletics have a .738 OPS and a 104 wRC+over the last 30 days. I will be all over the LHH in this lineup.

Favorite Targets: Lawrence Butler, Carlos Cortes, Jeff McNeil, Donovan Walton, Zack Gelof, Jonah Heim

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Alex Bregman, 3B - CHC ($5.1K DK/$3.2K FD)

Alex Bregman is one of the hottest hitters on the planet. He has a .432 wOBA, a .375 ISO, and a 1.024 OPS against RHP over his last 43 ABs. Erick Fedde has shown reverse splits throughout his career. He has a .373 wOBA, a .244 ISO, and a .920 OPS this season against RHH. This is the perfect matchup for Bregman.