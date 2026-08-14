August 14, 2026

Koby's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 8/14/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! The end of the week is here, and a new set of matchups is set up for us, as 20 of the 30 teams are in play on this wonderful Friday slate of games! It doesn't feel real that we are already 3/4ths of the way through the season. Feels like just yesterday we started the season.

We have 10 games on the slate today, with a lot of ways to build a winning lineup tonight! Let's dive in and make some cash! Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, as we'll be discussing the slate all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/14/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Gavin Williams has been on an unreal run; he is one game removed from a five-game double-digit strikeout streak. This has caused his price to skyrocket, but he has been stellar since the All-Star break. The matchup isn't necessarily ideal as the Padres have been solid against RHP in recent weeks, but I think Williams is going to come in throwing heat. He has scored 30+ fantasy points in six straight games and has at least worked into the sixth inning in all of those games.

It might be a bit of a risk against the Padres, but I'm going to side with the guy who has all the momentum in the world right now. He is sporting a 32% K% on the season, and if he can limit giving up hard contact, then Williams should be on his way to another great night.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Kyle Bradish

I have to ride one of the hottest teams in the MLB; the Rays have won nine straight and are averaging 7.2 runs in that time. I don't love the matchup here against Kyle Bradish, but he has shown he can get pulled from games early. Since the beginning of June, he hasn't gone at least five innings in five games. He has been incredibly inconsistent, and if the Rays can get to him early, they can exploit a mediocre bullpen that the Orioles have.

The only downside here is Bradish has reverse splits, and the Rays are likely to trot out seven lefties. By no means has Bradish been good against lefties, but the righties have hit him much harder this season. That being said, the likes of Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz make for really interesting plays.

Favorite Targets: Junior Caminero, Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, Victor Mesa Jr., Liam Hicks

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Junior Caminero, 3B - TBR ($6,300 DK/$3,800 FD)

I don't love starting here with a super expensive player, but Caminero is in a great spot here against Bradish. In fact, it's probably better than his lefty teammates. Bradish has been giving up a lot of harder contact to righties this season. He has nearly a 30-point jump in his SLG against righties at .404. Caminero has been hitting the ball extremely well; he has five home runs during this nine-game win streak.

Caminero should be one of your first clicks on this slate regardless of the price. I would be much more likely to punt at pitcher to get Caminero shoved into my lineup if I can't make it work elsewhere.



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