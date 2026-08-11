August 11, 2026

Koby's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 8/11/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! Bryce Elder got absolutely destroyed, which blew up my lineups. Had a little too much faith in the fact that he was going to keep the momentum; he immediately got smoked for six runs in the first inning. That being said, it is time to rebound, as we have a slightly bigger slate of games.

We have 12 games on today's slate, and as we get closer to October, these games continue to mean more. Let's dive in and make some cash! Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, as we'll be discussing the slate all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/11/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Sean Burke has been on a tear in recent starts; his last start was a bit iffy, but it was against a red-hot Red Sox team, so I'll let that slide. Before that, he had seven of his eight starts go six or more innings; he also didn't let up more than two runs in any of those eight starts. In his last nine starts, he has a 1.64 ERA and a 2.45 FIP, while also posting a 33.5% K%. He has been lights out and is going to get a great matchup against the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds have been pretty middle of the pack across the last three weeks, but that doesn't stop them from striking out a ton. They lead the league against RHP with a 27.8% strikeout rate in the last few weeks. I don't see the Reds being able to stop Sean Burke, who has been going ballistic recently.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

New York Yankees vs. Bryan Woo

It pains me as a Mariners fan to go against Bryan Woo here, let alone root for the Yankees, but this is an elite spot. Bryan Woo has been atrocious on the road this season; he has a 6.71 ERA on the road compared to a 1.96 ERA at home. It has just been night and day with this guy. Woo has given up at least three runs in each of his last seven road starts. This is just too good of a spot against the Yankees.

The Yankees are loaded with lefties that can hit Woo well. The likes of Ben Rice and Luis Garcia are going to be staples in starting your lineups, even if they are as expensive as they are. The Yankees as a whole haven't done well against RHP, but a matchup against Woo on the road is too good to ignore.

Favorite Targets: Ben Rice, Luis Garcia Jr., Jazz Chisholm Jr., Trent Grisham, George Lombard Jr.

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Luis Garcia Jr., 1B on DK, 1B/2B on DK - NYY ($4,700 DK/$3,100 FD)

Going to keep it here with a Yankee; it didn't take long for Garcia to get comfortable in New York. He homered on his first day with the Yankees and has four hits in five games so far. He has dominated RHP all season long, and now is in a top-five park for lefties. On the season, he is sporting a .908 OPS, .295 ISO, 14.7% Barrel%, and a 49% HardHit%. All of which are second best on the team, only sitting behind Ben Rice.

Getting Garcia for significantly cheaper could end up being a big win for us. It will be much easier to build around Garcia than it is around Rice, especially on DraftKings, where Garcia is 1,200$ cheaper than Rice. Woo has struggled against lefties this year, and this could end up being a terrible start for him, with his struggles on the road.

WELCOME TO THE BRONX LUIS pic.twitter.com/Ogj58QtYIS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 4, 2026



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