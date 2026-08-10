August 10, 2026

Koby's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 8/10/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! I'm so glad I have been able to get a few DFS articles in this year; it has been a lot of fun and a good change of pace compared to writing home run bets. For this Monday slate, we have 10 games to roll with as 10 teams have the day off.

Skubal is looking to make his second start of the year in a Dodgers uniform, and I'm sure he's hoping he can lock down the Royals. Make sure to check in with us in the RotoBaller Discord, as we'll be discussing the slate all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 8/10/2026, with the slate starting at 7:07 p.m. ET. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

I almost went with either of the top guys on this slate in Sonny Gray or Tarik Skubal, but Gray has a tough matchup, and I can't stomach Skubal's price. I'm going with Trevor Rogers for a couple of reasons. Rogers has had quite the resurgence this season; he started quite rough but has become an innings-eating machine. He has gone at least six innings in eight of his last nine, while posting a quality start in seven of those eight.

He is getting a relatively good matchup against a Twins team that has been very inconsistent. They have a below-average wRC+ of 90 against LHP across the last three weeks, and have looked lost without Byron Buxton. They have lost seven of their last 11 games, which makes this a perfect spot for Rogers. July/August has also been his best months in terms of strikeouts, and getting someone with that kind of momentum is awesome.

Rogers gives us a little extra wiggle room when it comes to picking your hitters.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Houston Astros vs. Blade Tidwell

It looks like Blade Tidwell will continue to start for the Giants. He started the year as a reliever before being sent down to the minors, where they stretched him back out into a starter. In his time down in Triple-A, he had a 4.38 ERA. In his first start of the season, he had a relatively decent outing against the Rangers, but is going to be up against an Astros team that has really started to get things going in recent weeks.

The Astros have the third-highest wRC+ in the last three weeks against RHP with 133. They are also, as a team, posting a .824 OPS, .179 ISO, and a .359 wOBA. Even if Tidwell doesn't go very many innings, the Giants bullpen has been the 10th worst this season, so the Astros should continue to have their way with them throughout the game.

Favorite Targets: Yordan Alvarez, Jeremy Pena, Christian Walker, Daulton Varsho, Taylor Trammell

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Yordan Alvarez, OF - HOU ($6,600 DK/$4,200 FD)

Keeping it here with the Astros' guy, and who will likely be the AL MVP this season. Alvarez is having a stunning season, and could end up being a Triple Crown winner to go along with everything. He has cooled off a bit recently, but this spot against Blade Tidwell is too good to ignore. Against RHP this season, he has destroyed them to the tune of a 1.135 OPS, .327 ISO, 24.6% Barrel%, and a 56.3% Hard Hit%.

If you take my recommendation of stacking Astros here, Alvarez is a lock into those stacks. The wind is also blowing out towards center field quite a bit; now this is a hard park to homer in, but there is plenty of opportunity for other extra-base hits. Don't be surprised if Alvarez has more than one in this game.

Yordan Alvarez in 112 PA with RISP this season:

.394 AVG

1.406 OPS

8 HR

50 RBI

37 BB pic.twitter.com/Uao5Ptbj00 — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2026



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