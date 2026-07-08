July 8, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 7/8/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

DraftKings has a great eight-game slate on the docket for us tonight. For some reason, FanDuel decided to add the early-window games to the slate, making it a massive 14-game slate. I have no idea what the thought is there, but I have notes on both slates tonight in the article.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/8/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:35 p.m. ET on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Pitching is tough on this slate, but this one stands out as my SP1. MacKenzie Gore will toe the rubber at home against the Los Angeles Angels tonight. Pitching in the pitcher-friendly confines of Globe Life Field makes a major difference for Gore, as the blow-up risk is substantially lower there.

Gore has had his ups and downs this season, but he is in the midst of a bit of a hot streak, with positive regression on the way. He has pitched to a 3.46 xFIP, 25.8% K%, and a 0.78 HR/9 over the last month. The Angels have a 29.1% K%, .702 OPS, and a 96 wRC+ against southpaws during that span. I love the ceiling here for Gore tonight because of the strikeout upside.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

New York Mets (Model-Projected IRT of 8.4 runs) vs. Stephen Kolek

The Mets stand out like a sore thumb tonight. They will square off against the struggling Stephen Kolek in their home park, Citi Field. This is not a great place to hit, but there will be a 10+ mph wind blowing out at first pitch, which makes for great hitting weather.

Kolek has struggled mightily over his last two starts and is the main reason why this implied run total is so high. He has an 11.23 xFIP, 6.00 WHIP, and a 16.20 HR/9 during that span. Obviously this trend won't continue, but even if he cuts it in half, the Mets will be the top stack on the board tonight.

Favorite Targets: Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor, Jared Young, A.J. Ewing, Carson Benge, Brett Baty, Francisco Alvarez, Bo Bichette

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Freddie Freeman, 1B - LAD ($6.2K DK/$3.7K FD)

For the second night in a row, Freddie Freeman takes the spot for top bat in my model. He is red hot with a .528 wOBA, .300 ISO, and a 1.248 OPS against RHP over his last 35 ABs. Ryan Feltner has allowed a .415 SLG and a 40.2% Hard Hit% to LHH this season.