July 7, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 7/7/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a nine-game slate this Tuesday in MLB, and what a fun one it is. We have some elite pitching options to chose from as well as some great value plays on the bump tonight. We also have a few stacks that stand out one which I thnk will be underowned on tonights slate. Lets dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/7/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on DraftKings and on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Zack Wheeler and Jacob deGrom stand out in a big way tonight. It will be tough to choose between the two, but Wheeler is my SP1 on tonight's slate. He will square off against the Reds at Great American Ball Park. The Reds' 3.2 implied run total is the lowest on tonight's slate.

Zack Wheeler has been in tremendous form over the last month. He has a 2.84 xFIP, 30.6% K%, 1.05 WHIP, and a 0.99 HR/9. He has allowed a 25.0% Hard Hit% during that span. The Reds have a 26.1% K%, .653 OPS, and a 76 wRC+ against RHP during that span. Wheeler has tremendous ceiling in this matchup.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kansas City Royals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.7 runs) vs. Kodai Senga

The Kansas City Royals will square off against Kodai Senga tonight on the road at Citi Field. Their 5.7 implied run total is the highest on the slate in one of MLB's worst-hitting parks. This matchup is elite for the Royals, and I am hoping it goes lower owned because of the park factor.

Senga has struggled mightily over the last month. He has a 5.49 xFIP, 1.50 WHIP, 3.55 HR/9, and a 58.1% FB%. The Royals have a .738 OPS and a 101 wRC+ over the last 30 days against RHP. There are six bats with an 115 hitter rating in my model tonight. The Royals are going to score 8+ runs tonight.

Favorite Targets: Josh Rojas, Jac Caglianone, Carter Jensen, Michael Massey, Bobby Witt Jr.

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Freddie Freeman, 1B - LAD ($6.0K DK/$3.7K FD)

Freddie Freeman stands out in a big way tonight. He is red hot with a .510 wOBA, .273 ISO, and a 1.197 OPS against RHP over his last 38 ABs. Lorenzen has allowed a .464 wOBA, .264 ISO, and a 1.134 OPS against LHH this season. Freeman is leaving the yard tonight.