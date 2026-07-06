July 6, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 7/6/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a small seven-game slate on both sites tonight, and it is extremely challenging. We have a very tough pitching slate, as there aren't really any great options to choose from. On the offensive side of the ball, we have a spot that should garner a ton of ownership. Let's dig in and see what makes the most sense tonight.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/6/2026, with the slate starting at 6:40 p.m. ET on DraftKings and on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Pitching on tonight's slate is extremely tough, as there is no clear option. I want to target the arms pitching in the best environments. Tonight Landen Roupp will toe the rubber at home in Oracle Park, one of MLB's best pitching parks. The Blue Jays have the lowest implied run total on the slate tonight in my model.

Roupp has been phenomenal this season. He has a 3.59 xFIP, 26.0% K%, 1.37 WHIP, 0.61 HR/9, and a 28.5% Hard Hit%. The Blue Jays have struggled as of late. They have a 22.9% K%, .606 OPS, and a 70 wRC+ against RHP over the last 14 days. I love this spot for Roupp to be the SP1.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Washington Nationals (Model-Projected IRT of 5.6 runs) vs. Mike Burrows

The Nationals are one of baseball's best offenses, and if you haven't caught on to that, welcome to MLB in 2026. They will square off against Mike Burrows at home tonight and have the second-highest implied run total in my model at 5.6 runs.

This Nats team is red hot against RHP. They have an .864 OPS and a 133 wRC+ against the split over the last 14 days. They have six hitters in my handiness model with ratings above 115. I think the Dodgers will get most of the steam tonight, but the Nationals are my top stack on the board.

Favorite Targets: Luis Garcia Jr., James Wood, Daylen Lile, CJ Abrams, Jorbit Vivas, Keibert Ruiz

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tommy Edman, 2B/OF/SS (FD Only)/3B (FD Only) - LAD ($4.1K DK/$3.2K FD)

Lefty masher Tommy Edman is my top play tonight. He is one of baseball's best bats against southpaws. He has a .511 wOBA, .294 ISO, and a 1.206 OPS against the split since his return from the IL. Kyle Freeland has allowed a .416 wOBA, .255 ISO, and a 1.017 OPS to RHH this season.