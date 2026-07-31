July 31, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 7/31/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome to the weekend. We have a massive 13-game slate on our hands tonight, with plenty of elite options, whether it's weather-, stadium-, or matchup-dependent. Let's dig into tonight's slate and find some winners.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/31/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Dylan Cease is my clear-cut SP1 on tonight's slate, and frankly it's not close. Cease will square off against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight in his home ballpark. The Cardinals' 3.2 implied run total is the lowest on tonight's slate.

Cease has been excellent this season, pitching to a 2.67 xFIP, 36.5% K%, and a 1.09 WHIP. He has allowed a 0.56 HR/9, which has helped his upside a lot. The Cardinals have struggled as of late, posting a .597 OPS and a 68 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Detroit Tigers (Model-Projected IRT of 6.5 runs) vs. Jeffrey Springs

The Tigers will head to Sacramento to take on the Athletics at Sutter Health Park tonight. To add to the already tremendous hitting conditions at Sutter Health because of the dimensions, it will be close to 100 degrees at first pitch with a 10+ mph wind blowing out. The Tigers' 6.5 implied run total is the highest on tonight's slate.

Springs is not built to pitch in this park. He has allowed a 6.77 xFIP, 2.13 WHIP, and a 2.81 HR/9 over the last 30 days. He has allowed a 47.5% FB% during that span. On a night like tonight, that is a bad recipe for success. The Tigers have struggled against LHP, but Springs lines up well with this lineup's splits. I expect the Tigers to break the slate tonight.

Favorite Targets: Riley Greene, Kevin McGonigle, Matt Vierling, Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Rafael Devers, 1B - SFG ($4.3K DK/$3.3K FD)

Rafael Devers has been on a tear over the last month and now faces a RHP who has struggled mightily against LHH. Devers has a .443 wOBA, .353 ISO, and a 1.071 OPS against RHP over his last 85 ABs. Marquez has allowed a .607 wOBA, .533 ISO, and a 1.607 OPS to LHH over his last two starts.