July 3, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 7/3/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have an awesome 11-game slate tonight on DraftKings and a 12-game slate on FanDuel. The weather across the country is tremendous for hitting, with several games tonight and a first-pitch temperature of 100 degrees. We have elite hitting conditions in New York and Sacramento, as well as some other spots. Let's lock in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/3/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:45 p.m. ET on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

We have two studs toeing the rubber tonight, plus a bunch of value arms I like. It is going to be hard to play both Cease and Shohei Ohtani, but if choosing one, I like Cease slightly more here. He will get to pitch on the road in a great matchup at T-Mobile Park, one of baseball's best parks to pitch in. The Mariners' 3.2 implied run total is the lowest on the slate.

Cease has been tremendous this season, pitching to a 2.62 xFIP, 36.7% K%, 15.5% SwStr%, 1.24 WHIP, and a 0.54 HR/9. The Mariners have a 27.0% K%, .616 OPS, and an 82 wRC+ against RHP over the last 14 days. Cease has 7.97 projected strikeouts tonight, and I would not be surprised to see him reach double digits in this spot.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Athletics (Model-Projected IRT of 5.5 runs) vs. Tyler Phillips

I mentioned earlier about the hitting weather in Sacramento tonight, and it's no joke. Not only is Sutter Health Park one of the best parks to hit in, but it will be in the 90s with a 10+ mph wind blowing straight out at first pitch. The ball flies out of this park in these conditions, and I will be game-stacking this spot in at least one lineup.

Tyler Phillips will toe the rubber for the Athletics, and he has struggled over the last month of the season. He has a 4.97 xFIP, 1.37 WHIP, 2.00 HR/0, 40.5% FB%, and a 34.1% Hard Hit%. The Athletics have a .724 OPS and a 100 wRC+ against the RHP over the last month. We have several injured players on the Athletics here, creating a great value stack tonight.

Favorite Targets: Nick Kurtz, Lawrence Butler, Jonah Heim, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, Jeff McNeil

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Josh Bell, 1B - MIN ($3.1K DK/$3.0K FD)

Josh Bell is on fire at the moment and gets a great matchup against the struggling Gerrit Cole. Bell has a .436 wOBA, .378 ISO, and a 1.042 OPS against RHP over his last 41 ABs. Cole has allowed a .457 wOBA, .414 ISO, and a 1.207 OPS against LHH during that span.