July 29, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 7/29/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have an eight-game slate on tap tonight on DraftKings and FanDuel. Three stacks stand out tonight in a big way and a handful of arms to help us play those bats. This is a great slate tonight, and there are some pretty clear paths for me.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/29/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

The American League CY Young leader gets an elite matchup tonight in what should be a ceiling spot for Cam Schlittler against the Chicago White Sox. Schlittler is projected to have a 27.3% K% and 6.38 strikeouts in tonight's matchup.

He has been elite this season, pitching to a 2.86 xFIP, 30.5% K%, 0.93 WHIP, and a 0.83 HR/9. He has a 0.99 xFIP, 43.5% K%, 0.77 WHIP, and a 0.00 HR/9 over the last 14 days. The White Sox have a 22.0% K%, .675 OPS, and an 89 wRC+ against RHP during that span. Schlittler is a must-play in all formats tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox (Model-Projected IRT of 6.6 runs) vs. Jacob Lopez

For the third night in a row, the Boston Red Sox make an appearance in this article. Over the last three nights, this is my favorite of the three spots. Their 6.6 implied run total is among the highest on the slate. This may be the spot they break the double-digit barrier.

As I mentioned yesterday, this Red Sox team is red hot against southpaws at the moment. They have a .817 OPS and a 123 wRC+ against the split over the last month and a .912 OPS and a 149 wRC+ over the last 14 days. Lopez has allowed a 1.93 ERA and a 4.86 SIERA

Favorite Targets: Willson Contreras, Jahmai Jones, Wilyer Abreu, Andruw Monasterio, Curtis Mead

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Carter Jensen, C - KCR ($4.5K DK/$3.0K FD)

Carter Jensen stands out like a sore thumb tonight. He is red hot with a .439 wOBA, .308 ISO, and a 1.035 OPS against RHP over his last 31 ABs. Joe Ryan has allowed a .672 wOBA, .722 ISO, and a 1.839 OPS against LHH during that span. Jensen is the top bat in Royals stacks.