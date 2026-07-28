July 28, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 7/28/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have all teams in action tonight with 10 games on our main slate tonight for both sites. There are some good hitting conditions all over the country tonight, as well as some elite matchups to target. This is a great slate to make some green.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/28/2026, with the slate starting at 7:10 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Chris Sale is my top arm on tonight's slate. The Mets come in with the lowest implied run total on the slate at 3.0. Sale is projected to have a 27.0% K% and 6.40 strikeouts in this matchup. If you can afford him, Sale is our SP1 tonight.

He has been in tremendous form, pitching to a 3.23 xFIP, 28.6% K%, 1.10 WHIP, and a 0.86 HR/9 over the last month. The Mets have struggled mightily this season against LHP, but it has only gotten worse as the season has gone on. They have a 24.4% K%, .652 OPS, and an 85 wRC+ over the last 30 days, with a 33.3% K% over the last two weeks.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox (Model-Projected IRT of 5.8 runs) vs. Gage Jump

The Red Sox once again take the cake for the second night in a row as the top stack on the slate for me. They will square off against rookie Gage Jump at Sutter Health Park, where it will be in the mid-90s at first pitch with a 10+ mph wind blowing out to left-center field. Their 5.8 implied run total is the highest on tonight's slate in my model.

This Red Sox team is on fire against southpaws at the moment. They have a .853 OPS and a 134 wRC+ against LHP over the last 14 days. Jump has been good but has allowed a ton of baserunners and power over the last month. He has a 1.91 WHIP, 2.36 HR/9, and a 44.3% Hard Hit% over the span. Against an offense this hot in these hitting conditions, that smells like trouble.

Favorite Targets: Willyer Abreu, Willson Contreras, Andruw Monasterio, Jahmai Jones, Curtis Mead

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Luis Rengifo, 2B (FD Only)/SS (FD Only)/3B/OF (DK Only) - SDP ($3.1K DK/$2.6K FD)

Yes, you read that right: Luis Rengifo is the top hitter for me tonight. He has been on an absolute tear since joining the Padres. He has a .549 wOBA, .350 ISO, and a 1.300 OPS against RHP over his last 22 ABs. Lorenzen has allowed a .458 wOBA, .310 ISO, and a 1.138 OPS to LHH during that span. Fire up Rengifo in all formats.