July 27, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 7/27/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

This is my first article in a few weeks, and man, I am glad to be back. With the All-Star break and my busiest week of the year for my work in the rearview mirror, I am back, ready to grind out the rest of the season with you all. Let's get into tonight's slate.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/27/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:40 p.m. ET FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Max Fried makes his first appearance as the core pitcher in my article this season and rightfully so. He is finally returning to his pre-injury form, and we all know the upside that Fried can possess when he's on. He will square off against the Chicago White Sox tonight and has a 25.9% K% and 6.02 strikeouts projected in my model.

Fried has been in tremendous form, pitching to a 1.21 xFIP, 43.8% K%, and a 0.40 WHIP in his last start after the All-Star break. The White Sox are struggling as of late with a 23.2% K%, .558 OPS, and a 54 wRC+ against LHP over the last 14 days. I love this spot for Fried.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Boston Red Sox (Model-Projected IRT of 5.9 runs) vs. Jack Perkins

This Boston Red Sox team has been on fire as of late and now heads out to the West Coast to face the Athletics in one of MLB's premier hitting ballparks. It will be in the mid-90s at first pitch tonight with a 10+ mph wind blowing out to left-center field. This is the best hitting spot on tonight's slate.

The Red Sox have turned it on over the last month and even more so over the last two weeks. They have a .751 OPS and a 103 wRC+ against RHP over that span. Perkins has allowed a 4.95 xFIP, 1.56 WHIP, 2.70 HR/9, and a 54.0% FB% over the last 30 days. If he allows that many baserunners and balls hit in the air in these elements in this park, there will be several home runs hit for the Red Sox.

Favorite Targets: Willson Contreras, Anthony Seigler, Masataka Yoshida, Ceddanne Rafaela, Caleb Durbin

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Elly De La Cruz, SS - CIN ($6.0K DK/$3.7K FD)

Elly projects as one of the top bats in my model tonight. He has a .414 wOBA, .267 ISO, and a .967 OPS against RHP over his last 35 ABs. Slade Cecconi has allowed a .448 wOBA, .412 ISO, and a 1.181 OPS to LHH during that span.