July 24, 2026

Jamie's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 7/24/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Happy Friday, RotoBallers! After a lousy five-gamer that barely even warranted play, every team is once again in action for their weekend series, and the DFS sites will have ten-gamers that start at 7:05 EST. If that's not enough, there's even a small four-game slate at 6:40 that we can throw some GPPs in.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. Our staff and community are already up and discussing the day's games, and it could prove even more important these days as the trade deadline looms ever closer. Get an edge on your competition by figuring out the best leverage pieces as news breaks!

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/24/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. EST on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Every time I see this guy's name, I feel compelled to bellow "LOGAN! YOU ****!", which is a reference extreme Family Guy fans will understand. I'll probably say it a lot today, because he's going to be one of my most rostered players in DFS despite his recent struggles.

Yeah, Webb hasn't been optimal lately with 15 runs allowed over his last 16.2 innings with a 5:9 K:BB ratio, but tonight is a perfect opportunity to bounce back. Righty pitchers against the Angels had rapidly become a thing (a la centers vs. the Hornets - NBA DFSers know this tactic well).

The Angels currently have the second-highest K rate against RHP, just a year after finishing with by far the highest K rate against them. Mike Trout's return has provided an offensive boost, but it hasn't helped with the Ks. Webb's 19.5% K rate against RHP is meh, but the matchup should enhance his upside there. In addition, righties are barreling a mere 4.2% with a .113 ISO against Webb.

The Giants are -175 favorites or better on most books, so a win and quality start is well within the realm of possibility also.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Minnesota Twins vs. Jacob Lopez

The top stack was a difficult call today. At first glance it seems like the Dodgers are the obvious one, but Sean Manaea has actually been pretty amazing against lefties this year and the bulk of the Dodgers' power comes from the left side. There's also the Marlins, who are in a great spot, but they seem to have forgotten how to play baseball lately.

Enter the Twins, who have been an offensive surprise this season, and actually come in with the highest IRT on the slate at 5.4 runs. A's pitcher Jacob Lopez has taken a colossal step back this season, posting a 6.91 ERA and allowing 1.7 HR/9. In addition, his K rate has dipped to 17.2% after being an elite 28.4% last season.

The Twins have been fantastic against lefty pitching. They have four members of their regular starting lineup that have posted elite barrel rates against southpaws, two of which are clear of 20%. There are also only four of the nine projected starters that have a K rate over 20.3% this season against LHP, so the upside is there.

The wind factor has potential for upside as well, as it's currently blowing straight across from right to left, and the temperature is projected to be around 80 degrees.

Favorite Targets: Byron Buxton, Ryan Jeffers, Kody Clemens, Josh Bell, Royce Lewis

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

If we're all in on the Twins, let's delve into the top hitter there. Byron Buxton is one of the more intriguing trade targets for the approaching deadline, although he remains adamant that he wants to stay in Minnesota. Either way, he's an elite option for DFS tonight, especially facing a lefty.

The name on @Dario_Melendez's mind for the Brewers to target at the trade deadline? Byron Buxton. That and more on today's @TheHomerHour ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5EztkhXqqh — ESPN Milwaukee (@ESPNMilwaukee) July 22, 2026

Buxton has barreled the heck out of lefty pitching this season, posting a crazy 21.9% mark. He also has a .427 wOBA and .257 ISO against them since the beginning of last season. He'll hit no lower than second, and has a shot at five plate appearances (even at home) with the Twins' IRT being as high as it is.

It's tough to bypass names like Juan Soto and Yordan Alvarez on DK in a similar price range, but rest assured Buxton is in their league and well worth his price tag. On FD, he's a borderline lock at only $3,600.