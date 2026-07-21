July 21, 2026

Koby's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 7/21/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We got another great slate of games on deck for y'all. Dylan Cease disappointed a bit, especially at his price, but Kirby and Leahy had pretty good starts, so the cheaper pitchers ended up being the move! We have 13 games on today's slate, so let's have some success and make some green for y'all!

Normally, y'all see me with the home run articles, but in this one, I'll be going over the best pitchers, hitters, and stacks for today's MLB DFS slate! Be sure to stop into the RotoBaller Discord channel, as we'll be excitedly talking baseball all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/21/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. EST on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Am I crazy to think that Urena offers the most upside at his price point? I do want to preface this by saying that Chase Burns is likely the best Pitcher on this slate, but in terms of value, I think Urena offers us a lot. This Cardinals team is struggling a lot. They have been one of the worst teams against RHP over the last two weeks, with a wRC+ of 49. To go along with it, they have an OPS of .522 and an ISO of .101.

As for Urena, he really has only had one bad outing in his last 10 starts. He has shown he can go deep into games with quality starts in four of his last 10, and six or more strikeouts in five. While up with the Majors, he has a 2.88 ERA, and had he not been blown up against the Athletics for seven runs, that number would be much lower.

Urena also doesn't give up a lot of hard contact either, with only a 32.3% and a 5.4% Barrel%. With the Cardinals already doing minimal damage, Urena could go deep into this one if he continues to only allow soft contact. The K% is a little lower than I'd like to see, but I'm banking on Urena going at least six and getting the Quality start.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Atlanta Braves vs. Walker Buehler

This Atlanta Braves team has all the makings to be one of the best teams in the league. They have plenty of guys who hit the ball hard and often. On top of all that, they are going against Walker Buehler, who has been regressing rapidly. Buehler hasn't been quite the same since all his injuries, and this year really shows that. On the season, he has a 5.36 ERA with a WHIP of 1.44. He also has been worse on the road.

Across the last two weeks, the Braves have the highest wRC+ against RHP. They lead the league with a 141! They also have six guys who are hitting righties .270 or better in the projected lineup for tomorrow. The likes of Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, and Michael Harris II are elite, but I think Austin Riley and Mauricio Dubon make for interesting pivots.

Favorite Targets: Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Mauricio Dubon, Ozzie Albies

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Hunter Goodman, OF/C/1B on FD, C on DK - COL ($6,100 DK/$4,200 FD)

There is a reason Goodman is one of the most expensive guys on the slate; he has been one of the best catchers in all of baseball! He is now up to 30 home runs on the season, with 22 home runs coming against RHP. Lucky for him, he is going up against Miles Mikolas, who loves giving up runs! On top of all that, they are playing in Coors Field! The winds are blowing out, and we have 90+ degree heat.

Don't overthink this one; get Goodman in your lineup, even if it means paying down for pitching or adjusting elsewhere. Goodman just had a three-home-run game the other night; I don't expect all of that, but I would be pretty surprised if he didn't hit one in this game. Against RHP this season, he has a .864 OPS, .318 ISO, and a 21% Barrel%.